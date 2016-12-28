EKU alumnus Sam Champion leaves The Weather Channel

Sam Champion, the weather caster who is an alumnus of Eastern Kentucky University, is leaving The Weather Channel.
Multiple sources reported this week that Paducah-born Champion, 55, was leaving the 24-hour weather station after three years.
While at The Weather Channel, Champion worked for the network’s “AMHQ” morning show and on his own show, “23.5 Degrees.” The last broadcast of “23.5 Degrees” was on Dec. 27.
A Weather Channel statement said Champion and the network “have mutually agreed to not enter into a new contract.”
He had previously been the weatherman for ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
Champion worked as an intern for WKYT while a student at EKU. He later worked for stations in Paducah and Jacksonville, Fla., before becoming a weather forecaster for WABC-TV Eyewitness News in New York City in 1988.
