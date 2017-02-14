TV

Lexington’s Kristina Schulman eliminated on ‘The Bachelor’

By Cheryl Truman

Kristina Schulman, a Lexington dental hygienist, was eliminated on the Feb. 13 broadcast of the ABC show “The Bachelor.”

Schulman made it to the top six, but was eliminated along with Danielle Maltby, a neonatal nurse from Nashville.

That leaves four contestants, including “villain” Corinne Olympios, Raven Gates, Vanessa Grimaldi and Rachel Lindsay. In fact, it leaves just three contestants, since Lindsay has already been announced as the first black Bachelorette, so the only question is how Lindsay ends her time on “The Bachelor.”

Grimaldi was early on pronounced the likely winner by online oracle Reality Steve.

