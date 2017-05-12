Steve Zahn in new ABC drama about mysterious refugees

Lexington-area resident Steve Zahn will star in a new series that has just been picked up by ABC for the fall.
“The Crossing” features Zahn as the sheriff of a small east coast town that begins receiving war refugees, but they are from the United States ... 250 years into the future. Here’s a quick preview:
The most recent TV series for Zahn, whose film credits include “Rescue Dawn (2007) and the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series, is the 2016 Amazon series “Mad Dogs.” He and Christian Slater starred in the ill-fated 2014 ABC series “Mind Games.” His best-know TV turn was Davis McAlary in the critically acclaimed post-Katrina drama “Treme” on HBO. He’ll be seen this summer in “War for the Planet of the Apes.”
Zahn lives outside of Lexington with his wife, Lexington native Robyn Peterman Zahn, and their family. They own and direct The Rep theater company with choreographer Diana Evans Pulliam.
