Lexington native in ‘Law & Order’ inspired by ‘13 Reasons Why’

Lexington native Colton Ryan will be one of the guest actors on Wednesday night’s episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”
Ryan has been part of the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” understudying the title role. Like the musical, the “SVU” episode deals with teenagers in a story inspired by the controversial Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.” The series is about a girl who committed suicide and her audio diary detailing why she took her life and singling out the people who played a role in her death.
The NBC description of the episode, “No Good Reason,” is: A teenager (guest star Brighton Sharbino) disappears after schoolmates make her the subject of a vicious cyberbullying attack.
Sharbino is best known for playing Lizzie on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” The NBC description does not say what role Ryan’s character, Andrew Drake, will play in the episode.
Ryan has had a fairly serendipitous entrance into the world of professional acting, being cast in “Evan Hansen” before he graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio. He grew up in Lexington, studying at the School for Creative and Performing Arts (SCAPA) and performing with area theaters including SummerFest and the Lexington Theatre Company. “SVU” is his first screen credit, according to the Internet Movie Database.
Rich Copley: @copiousnotes.
Comments