Last season of ‘Red Oaks’ ditches country club for gritty New York

It’s game, set, match for “Red Oaks.”
The coming-of-age Amazon Prime series, which follows a high schooler working as a tennis pro at a New Jersey country club in the 1980s, is getting a totally tubular sendoff.
“Red Oaks,” which stars Craig Roberts, Richard Kind, Paul Reiser, Alexandra Socha, Gina Gershon and Jennifer Grey, premiered in 2015.
The dramedy centers on David Myers (Roberts), who started the show working at the Red Oaks country club but has moved on to follow his dreams of becoming a director in New York.
At Red Oaks, David befriended the country club’s president, Getty (Reiser), after falling for his daughter, Skye (Rocha). When season 3 kicks off, Skye is no longer the one by his side — instead, it’s his good pal, Wheeler (Oliver Cooper).
Wall Street big shot Getty has traded in his country club membership for a cushy country club-style prison after being convicted of insider trading at the end of season 2.
“It’s not the roughest of prisons … (It’s a) country club prison, which is right up my alley, so I’m in prison itching to get out, but my world is changing,” Reiser said. “Some changes are afoot at the country club, and I’m trying to manage from my stay in prison … my world is crumbling under my feet.”
David’s dad, played by Kind, has moved on from the split with his wife (Grey) and has a new girlfriend and a new career.
After two seasons, Amazon decided to end the series on a nostalgic chapter.
“I think it was sort of a gift from Amazon to say, ‘You know this is a really great show, and we’re not going to continue with it anymore, but we would like to give some finality to these characters,’” Kind said.
Reiser agreed and said the series has a satisfying end.
“At the same time, if next year there was a ground swell and they said, ‘We want more,’ you absolutely could pick up and say there’s more story to be told,” Reiser said.
Kind added, “There is something to be said for leaving them wanting more.”
On TV
‘Red Oaks’ is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.
