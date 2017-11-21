A new ‘She’s Gotta Have It’: Spike Lee’s feminist breakthrough

“As a sex-positive, polyamorous pansexual,” Nola Darling, the 27-year-old heroine of Spike Lee’s new television series, “She’s Gotta Have It,” boldly declares in the fourth episode, “words like monogamy have never even seemed like a remote possibility.”
If Nola’s admissions sound strangely familiar, it’s because her character is both vintage and millennial. She originally appeared in Lee’s feature film debut of the same name more than 30 years ago and now updated as a Netflix dramedy, whose 10-episode first season arrives Thursday.
Billed as a “seriously sexy comedy” in 1986, the movie revolved around Nola’s romantic relationships with three men: the poetic and overly possessive Jamie Overstreet, the narcissistic Greer Childs and the unemployed hip-hop aficionado Mars Blackmon (played by Lee). A budding artist living in Brooklyn, Nola was, Lee said at the time, “a young black woman who’s really leading her life like a man, in control, with three men dangling at her fingertips.
“That paradox is funny. It’s really crazy.”
In a television landscape in which black female characters on BET’s “Being Mary Jane,” HBO’s “Insecure” and ABC’s “Scandal” unabashedly establish their sexual freedom by having multiple male partners — or, in the case of Netflix’s “Master of None” and OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” also have several female ones — Nola’s sexuality no longer feels comedic or unconventional. It feels right at home, just one part of a young black female artist’s identity.
The surprising result: Spike Lee has made his most feminist heroine yet.
Critics have long observed Lee’s “woman problem.” In 2009, during the 20th anniversary of Lee’s most celebrated film, “Do the Right Thing,” journalist Teresa Wiltz wrote, “When it comes to his female characters, it’s as though Lee can’t decide whether to worship them or punish them.”
Of “She’s Gotta Have It,” feminist writer bell hooks wrote an even more trenchant criticism. “Men do not have to objectify Nola’s sexuality because she objectifies it,” she wrote. “In so doing, her character becomes the projection of a stereotypical sexist notion of a sexually assertive woman — she is in fact not liberated.”
In the past, Lee often challenged such characterizations of his work. In my interview with him about “Chi-Raq,” his 2015 adaptation of Aristophanes’ classic satire “Lysistrata,” he asked me if I had even watched the movie when I posed the question of how women could stage a sex strike without the threat of assault.
In an interview this month, Lee was less defensive. “I’m 30 years older, and the world has changed,” Lee said. “I think that Nola’s character is such a strong character. She is a woman who is juggling three men, and I think there are more women like that now. But the way those women are judged hasn’t necessarily changed as far as men go.”
The move to television — and having 10 30-minute episodes to play with — also has contributed to the evolution, allowing Lee to flesh out Nola (played by DeWanda Wise with an alluring mix of charisma, vulnerability and confidence). “We shot ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ in 12 days in summer of 1985, and it was 86 minutes,” he said. “This thing cost millions and was a 63-day shoot. We have a much bigger canvas, and a bigger canvas gave us more time and more resources to show Nola Darling, a struggling artist today in gentrified Fort Greene.”
And with television came a writer’s room, one that Lee filled with black female artists and writers, including his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, whom Lee credited for conceiving the film as a series. (Besides several children’s books, including “Please, Baby, Please,” which recast Mars Blackmon’s humorously desperate parental appeal to an inexhaustible toddler, this is the couple’s first major project together.)
“Nola is a female character created by a man. In the process of making a show, that became even more apparent,” said Lewis Lee, who is an executive producer on the show. “So we added female voices to put the meat on the bones of this female character, and there would be moments where Spike was like, ‘I don’t understand what you guys are talking about.’ ‘That’s because you’re a man, and there are things you can’t see as a man, as open as you try to be. So listen to us, and let us help you.’ And he did.”
One conversation in particular stood out to her. It involved the scene in which a slightly inebriated Nola, after spending the evening hanging and drinking with her best friend, Clorinda, stumbles down the street to her home. “As a woman looking at that, it’s very different. You recognize that real vulnerability that you feel,” Lewis Lee said. “And sometimes men don’t see that.”
Of the eight writers credited, four are women — Radha Blank, Eisa Davis, Joie Lee (Lee’s sister) and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage (“Ruined” and “Sweat”). Their involvement has altered the depiction of Opal, a lesbian character whom hooks previously described as “predatory.”
“Times have changed,” Nottage said. “And Opal appears in a very different way now. Opal offers Nola stability and love in a way she struggles with some of the men.”
Nottage said Nola is “a woman who is polyamorous with fluid sexuality” and is strongly attracted to Opal as a lover as well.
The show doesn’t only expand Nola’s sexual universe, it also pays attention to the ways in which her and other black female characters’ bodies are constantly under surveillance (by white shopkeepers), exploited (at a local burlesque club or on reality TV), threatened (by police officers) and even assaulted (by everyday men on the street).
“The original film ends with this very violent attack against Nola, which wasn’t adequately addressed,” Nottage said, referring to the highly criticized scene in which Jaime rapes Nola. “I think now we have the tools to have that conversation, particularly in the African-American community, in a really open way.”
Lee has expressed regret about that scene, but he said addressing those criticisms wasn’t his motivation in engaging the topic more forthrightly in the TV series. “People forget, I’ve been in the game for 30 years,” Lee said, modifying the number of years with an expletive. “That stuff just slides down my back, and I keep doing what I’m doing, keep trying to perfect my craft.”
(This comment came immediately after he listed a range of critics of his early work, including hooks and David Denby, and Joe Klein’s prophesies in New York magazine that “Do the Right Thing” would cause uproar or a race riot.)
The rape scene doesn’t appear in the TV version of “She’s Gotta Have It.” Instead, in the first episode, Nola is assaulted on the street by a stranger, and it’s a catalyst for her to find her voice as an artist and activist.
As an oil painter of black portraits and a guerrilla-style artist who anonymously begins an anti-street harassment campaign, Nola represents Lee’s native Brooklyn, the frequent setting and subject of most of his films, at a crossroads.
Tatyana Fazlalizadeh is the creator of the “Stop Telling Me to Smile” public art campaign, which was the inspiration for Nola’s art in the series. “I moved to Brooklyn five years ago, and when I got here, I immediately started doing my project,” she said. “So for me, being a woman, being an artist, being harassed on the street, experiencing the public space as a woman is my experience here.”
“She’s Gotta Have It” seems attuned to the complexities of these of women’s stories, but the show also grapples — in a more sustained way than in the movie — with the tensions and traumas of gentrification. In this way, Nola is a far more radical artist and, for that matter, character than her contemporary Brooklynites on “Girls,” “Search Party” and even the racially diverse “Master of None.”
For her, struggle as an artist is heightened by rising rents; cultural disagreements with her new, affluent white neighbors; and the displacement of black residents who, like her, have lived in Brooklyn their entire lives.
“With gentrification, no one talks about people who get moved out — that’s never the conversation,” Lee said. “God bless, if we get two more seasons, we can explore these things, the good and the bad, about the Republic of Brooklyn.”
