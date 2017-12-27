Canine movie star Benji is ready for his close-up on Netflix

Netflix is hoping to learn some new tricks from an old dog.
The streaming video behemoth has acquired the rights to a new version of the classic family film “Benji,” featuring the canine character that became an box-office sensation in the 1970s and ’80s.
If the movie catches on with Netflix subscribers after it premieres in March, the company has the option to partner on sequels or a TV series, furthering its venture into kids’ programming.
Streaming services have become a desirable alternative for families that want greater control over what their kids watch and keep them away from commercials or racy content.
Netflix faces more competition for young viewers. The company will soon be up against Walt Disney Co. for streaming customers, and young video consumers will be a key target audience.
Disney plans to have its own direct-to-consumer streaming service in 2019, and it will remove its content, including kid-oriented fare, from Netflix.
Family and kid-oriented content is a significant piece of Netflix’s business. Peter Csathy, chairman of the tech advisory firm Creatv Media, said 50 percent of the company’s subscribers watch children’s programming on a regular basis.
The Los Gatos, Calif., company has been snapping up kids properties from a variety of sources, ranging from shows based on toys to the characters of comic publishing house Millarworld. DreamWorks Animation Television will have six new original series premiering on the service in 2018.
“If you are an owner of family-oriented premium content that has any kind of brand or franchise value, you are in a great position right now,” Csathy said. “The war is on, and it’s all about amassing the largest army of compelling franchises that you can. They are going to continue to gobble up some properties to build out their own family fare.”
Those market conditions were ideal for the Camp Brand, the company led by original “Benji” creator Joe Camp and his writer-director son Brandon, who have sought to bring their franchise to a new generation.
Benji’s journey into streaming offers a lesson in dealmaking in the Netflix era.
Joe Camp was a Dallas-based commercial producer and filmmaking neophyte when he wrote, directed and marketed his first “Benji” feature for less than $1 million. The film got nearly $40 million in box-office receipts, putting it in the top 10 for the year in 1974.
Camp was inspired by the animated Disney feature “Lady and the Tramp” to make a live-action movie with a dog that could act. After a lengthy search, he found one in Higgins, a soulful-eyed mixed breed who was plucked out of a Burbank animal shelter and became a regular on the CBS series “Petticoat Junction” in the 1960s. The pooch had been in retirement before Camp offered a shot at big-screen fame.
The original “Benji” is seen from the dog’s point of view (cameras were mounted on skateboards to shoot Higgins at eye level). But Camp’s homespun, G-rated approach to the story of a dog who rescues two children being held for ransom was considered out of step with the times, even in the 1970s.
After “Benji” was turned down by every Hollywood studio, Camp put the movie out himself.
Camp stuck to his intimate storytelling approach in Benji sequels, two of which were among the top 10 box-office films in the years they were released. But his last film, “Benji: Off the Leash,” failed to break through in 2004.
Hollywood’s obsession with familiar titles led to interest in a Benji reboot, and for the past several years Camp’s son, Brandon, looked for a partner to make an updated version. But the Camps weren’t willing to hand over their beloved property to an outfit that would alter their vision.
Brandon Camp ended up with a surprising partner in Jason Blum, the founder of Blumhouse, who was familiar with Joe Camp’s track record as a film business maverick. Blum’s company, maker of the hits “Paranormal Activity” and “Get Out,” has specialized in low-budget hits that give filmmakers greater control.
Blum saw Joe Camp as a kindred spirit with the maverick approach he used to make “Benji” a hit.
The new “Benji” was made for $6 million, and Blum shopped it to Netflix. The companies didn’t disclose the price, but people familiar with the negotiations said Netflix paid more than $10 million for the rights.
Going to Netflix was a more economical option for the producers. If the movie had gone into a theatrical release, it would have needed to gross $20 million before the Camps and Blumhouse would have seen any profit, Blum said.
“I won’t say that I went into this thinking we would stream,” Brandon Camp said. “I believed in my dad’s model. But all I needed to do is look around at my own kids. I’ve got four of them. They all have a device in their hands, and that’s how they are watching content.”
The fact that Benji doesn’t talk worked in the Camps’ favor with Netflix, which wants programming that can cross cultural barriers and appeal to its users in the 190 countries where the service is available.
“People all over the world grew up having watched ‘Benji’ with their families,” said Scott Stuber, head of original film at Netflix. “We knew this film will allow our members around the world to keep sharing this story with their families. … And who doesn’t love an adorable dog?”
