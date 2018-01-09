Kentucky native named CNN senior White House correspondent

Kentucky native Pamela Brown, who grew up in Lexington and is the daughter of former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. and former Miss America Phyllis George, has been named one of CNN’s senior White House correspondents.
A Tuesday release from the network says Pamela Brown, 34, and Jeff Zeleny will be CNN senior White House correspondents. Jim Acosta was promoted to chief White House correspondent. Pamela Brown is now covering the Justice Department for CNN.
The moves are effective Jan. 15, according to the release.
Pamela Brown, a graduate of Henry Clay High School and the University of North Carolina, returned to Lexington from Washington for her June, 2017 wedding to Adam Wright.
The ceremony was conducted at Cave Hill, which had been Pamela Brown’s home while growing up. Although another family now owns the house, Pamela Brown said she wanted to get married there because of her memories of the house during her childhood.
Pamela Brown has an older brother, Lincoln Brown, also born during his father’s term as governor. John Y. Brown Jr. also had three children from his first marriage, among them former Kentucky secretary of state John Y. Brown III.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
