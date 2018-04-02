New series starring proud Bluegrass resident Steve Zahn starts Monday night

Folks watching a couple Kentuckians, and many more singers, take their shots at stardom Sunday night on “American Idol” could hardly miss the fact that an established Bluegrass-based star has a new show premiering Monday night.

After another two-hour “Idol,” “The Crossing,” starring proud Central Kentucky resident Steve Zahn, will have its premiere at 10 p.m. on ABC, locally WTVQ-TV 36 (Spectrum Ch. 10). Folks who have seen the often-shown trailer know it’s a story that starts when refugees show up on an Oregon beach, and a little girl tells Zahn’s Sheriff Jude Ellis that she and others were running away from a war in America. When Jude tells the girl, Leah (Bailey Skodje), there’s no war, she replies, “There will be.”

It turns out these refugees in the small Oregon town are from the same place 180 years in the future. According to press materials from ABC, the story will include competing local and federal investigations, genetically engineered humans with exceptional physical and mental abilities, and Jude himself, working through personal struggles as well as the situation at hand. He moved to the little Oregon town after separating from his wife.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

ABC’s “The Crossing” stars Steve Zahn as Jude Ellis. Bob D’Amico ABC

“I think of Jude as more of a loner, and he’s just trying to get his crap together, and that’s what he’s focusing on: health, his family, his job, that’s it ...” Zahn says in a video interview released by ABC.

As for the story of “The Crossing,” Zahn says, “It starts with the relationship with Leah, this girl that I save on the beach, and I kind of think that’s the cornerstone for Jude; he always goes back to that. And it represents, obviously, his kid too, that we’re separated — my wife and I — he lives in Oakland, I live up here, we’re trying to work it out kind of thing. And she’s really the first one to tell him what’s going on. And when it comes from the lips of a kid, it’s a lot heavier. They don’t lie very well.”

Zahn lives in Central Kentucky with his wife, author and theater artist Robyn Peterman Zahn, and their children. He can occasionally be found behind the scenes or even onstage with The Rep, a theater company the Zahns run with Diana Evans Pulliam of Diana Evans School of Dance, and he has participated in fundraisers for groups like the Miracle on East Main and the University of Kentucky Art Museum.

In both local and national venues, Zahn has bragged about the Bluegrass being a great place to live.

In a 2016 on-stage interview with UK museum director Stuart Horodner, Zahn said he tells colleagues in the film business, “‘You have no idea where I live. It’s paradise.’ I’ve been all around the world, I’ve lived in cities for months at a time, and I’ve really got to say, this is a gem here.”

In the ABC press video, Zahn says “The Crossing” appealed to him because of the story and the cast.

“It was a big cast, and it was an ensemble,” he says. “It wasn’t just the story of this cop or something that wouldn’t interest me. Usually when that happens, it’s more fun. You have more people you’re working with. It’s not the same room with the same folks all the time.”