Lexington teacher, a UK graduate, will be on 'Jeopardy!' teachers tournament

Tates Creek High School Latin teacher Claire Bishop will be a competitor on the "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament, which starts airing on May 7.
Bishop will be on the first night of the two-week tournament, competing against Lee DiGeorge, a middle school English and technology teacher from Bayside, N.Y.; and Larry Martin, a second grade teacher from Kansas City, Mo.
All 15 competitors in this year's tournament already received $2,500 classroom grants from Farmer's Insurance and Thank America's Teachers. In an online video, Bishop said she was using her grant to purchase a collection of Latin novellas to start a free voluntary reading library for her students.
Of course, she is in line to win a whole lot more. The tournament winner is guaranteed $100,000, with $50,000 for second and $25,000 for third, unless they win more than those totals in the actual games. There are five rounds of three teachers each the first week. The winners of each round advance to the semi-finals along with the top four non-winning earners. The winners of the three semi-final rounds advance to the finals at the end of week two. In addition to the money, the tournament winner earns a spot in the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions, later this year.
Bishop, who has been teaching in Fayette County since 2014, is the only Kentucky competitor in this year's teachers tournament. According to her LinkedIn page, Bishop received her bachelor's degree in classics from the University of Kentucky in 2012 and her masters in teaching world languages and a graduate certificate from the Institute of Latin Studies in 2014. To add some Latin to it, all three degrees were earned summa cum laude, meaning Bishop had a 3.8 to 4.0 grade point average.
"Jeopardy!" shows in the Lexington area at 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays on WKYT-TV 27 (Spectrum Ch. 9).
