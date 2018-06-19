Find out which hit reality TV series this Kentucky native will appear on this summer

One of 16 contestants on the upcoming season of a hit national reality television series hails from the Bluegrass.
Winston Hines, 28, of Somerset will compete on the 20th season of the longstanding CBS reality series "Big Brother" later this summer.
Hines, a medical sales representative who lives in Bowling Green now, says his strategy is to use his "interpersonal skills to gain trust from key individuals identified early," according to his bio on the show's website. "It’s a waiting game."
The two-night season premiere begins at 8 p.m. June 27 and will run for two hours. The following episode will air the next day beginning at 9 p.m.
"I’ve been living alone for two years now, so isolation is somewhat normal for me, but that feeling of total cutoff from friends and family will be a struggle," Winston said in his bio.
As for his favorite past contestant, Hines liked Paul Abrahamian for his "mix of gaining other’s trust while simultaneously screwing with them."
Hines said he would take his dog and a record player into the Big Brother house and enjoys hiking and volunteering his time at Big Brothers Big Sisters, an organization in Kentucky whose volunteers spend time with children ages 6 to 13.
The rest of the "Big Brother" 20th season cast includes an athlete, dancer, welder, and a former undercover cop. Contestants' ages range from 21 to 34.
