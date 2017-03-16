Arts Showcase Weekend opens with Gallery Hop

0:45 Tip jar theft video Pause

1:41 Mitch McConnell greeted by boos, chants as he arrives at luncheon

1:10 Video highlights of UK basketball signee Shai Alexander at Marshall Hoop Fest

1:52 Scott County opens with rout

2:01 Watch Dunbar celebrate state title, cut down nets

3:31 If Kentucky and the other top NCAA Tournament seeds were movies ...

1:54 Kentucky School for the Deaf students sign national anthem at Sweet Sixteen

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors