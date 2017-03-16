Arts Showcase Weekend opens with Gallery Hop

Friday’s Gallery Hop ushers in the LexArts Arts Showcase Weekend, a chance to explore the many genres that Lexington’s arts scene has to offer. Showcase events will take place through Sunday at venues throughout the city and will include hand-on arts activities, theater, music, dance, exhibits and more. Many events will be at ArtsPlace, the Downtown Arts Center, the Central Library’s Farish Theatre, and the Lyric Theater and Cultural Arts Center. Most events are free, but some require reservations or tickets. For more information, go to Lexarts.org/participate/art-showcase.
“Kentucky Roots,” featuring the work of 11 artists from the Knobs and Eastern Kentucky, is part of Friday’s Gallery Hop at Christ Church Cathedral Gallery, 166 Market Street.
Curated by artist Jennifer Stanley of Waco, whose own work will be on view, the exhibit represents the array of art in the region.
“It's been very exciting to go out and talk to artists of many different ages and professions, and it was kind of difficult to narrow it down to the 11 artists that were chosen,” Stanley wrote in an email. “Some have formal training, but most are self-taught, each one with his own individual style that I think folks will find very refreshing!”
Pieces include beaded vessels by 2015 Kentucky Artist of the Year Linda Pigman Fifield and woodwork from her husband, Jack Fifield. Other artists include Lloyd Alvis Agee, Tamora A. Bartlett, David Coffey, Janice Miller, James “Jay” Perkins, Walt Roycraft, Paula Stewart Baldridge Smith and Tom J. Whitaker. Monticello-based bluegrass singer Sammie Suggitt will perform.
Other Gallery Hop exhibits include:
▪ “Joel Feldman and Todd Herzberg: Fables,” Living Arts & Science Center, 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard. The two printmakers explore myths with their own take on the classic Aesop’s Fables.
In the LASC’s new Glo Gallery, check out “Elissa Morley’s Delights: Bathing in Another World.” The painter and installation artist’s layered compositions often contain elements of water as well as natural and architectural forms. Lasclex.org.
▪ “Ann Tower Retrospective,” Ann Tower Gallery, second floor of the Downtown Arts Center, 141 East Main Street. The exhibit of 21 paintings by the late artist and gallery owner has been extended through Sunday by popular demand. Inspired by David Hockney, Pierre Bonnard and Henri Matisse, Tower painted nature using bright colors and patterns. Anntowergallery.com.
▪ “Harmony,” M S Rezny Gallery, 903 Manchester St. Paired paintings by Mary Louise Dean and Kathy Rees Johnson form a harmony of colors, textures and subjects. Msrezny.com.
▪ “Ordinary Places & Quiet Spaces,” Artists’ Attic, 401 West Main Street, Suite 401. Plein air painter Beverly Bruntz creates impressionistic paintings featuring small-town scenes, rural woods, creeks and country roads.
▪ Art + Soul Anniversary Party, 21c Lexington, 167 West Main Street. At 5:30 p.m. Chief curator Alice Gray Stites talks about the first year of exhibits at the museum, followed by a tour by museum manager Alex Brooks. At 7 p.m., dancers from Mecca Live Studio and Gallery perform. Bubbly and snacks from Lockbox will be served. 21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington.
If you go
Gallery Hop
What: A free self-guided tour of downtown Lexington galleries.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 17
Phone: 859-255-2951
Online: Galleryhoplex.com
