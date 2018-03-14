Lexington Gallery Hop shakes off winter chill

Friday night will be the last Gallery Hop of winter, and while Old Man Winter doesn’t seem willing to let go just yet, it is a great chance to wander around and see what local galleries have up, as well as marvel at the spectacle of Sweet 16 crowds around Rupp Arena.
Here’s a look at what some Galleries will have going on, this hop:
▪ New Editions Gallery, 500 West Short Street, has “Murmurations and Exultations,” and exhibit of textured paintings by Cheryl Chapman and Rodney Hatfield, will celebrate its opening reception. Neweditionsgallery.com.
▪ Artists Attic, fourth floor of The Square at Main Street and Broadway (use the Main Street entrance) presents a show of paintings by architect Frank Culberson and graphic designer Candice Rene. Theartistsattic.org.
▪ M.S. Rezny Studio/Gallery, 903 Manchester Street, Suite 170, has “Art as Life Partner: A Retrospective by Jaqui Linder,” a show of the artist’s multimedia works including ones made with her “threaded needle knotting” technique. Msrezny.com.
▪ ArtsPlace Gallery, 161 North Mill Street, presents “Poetic Spaces,” an exhibition of work by Michael Bell and Shiho Sato that looks for the poetic in everyday surroundings. Lexarts.org.
▪ Bolivar Art Gallery, 236 Bolivar Street, at the University of Kentucky presents “Pressing,” a masters thesis show by Madison Cowles Serna of portraits based on her work with survivors of rape and abuse. Facebook.com/BolivarGallery.
▪ City Gallery at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 East Main Street, presents “Rooted Words: Kentucky Writers on the Land,” a series of paintings and oral histories of Kentucky writers such as Wendell Berry and Nikky Finney by Arwen Donohue. Lexingtonky.gov.
▪ Morlan Gallery in the Mitchell Fine Arts Center at Transylvania University, 300 North Broadway, presents “Lavish!” an installation sculpture by Zoé Strecker looking at old growth forests of Pine Mountain.
That is just a sampler of what’s on tap for Gallery Hop, Friday. Visit Galleryhoplex.com for a full rundown of galleries.
If you go
Gallery Hop
What: More than 50 open galleries in and around downtown Lexington.
Hours: 5-8 p.m. March 16
Call: 859-255-2951
Online: Galleryhoplex.com
