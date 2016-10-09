Beaumont beauty: gorgeously updated, move-in ready home

When Jennifer and Brandon Hufstetler found out they would be relocating to Lexington from Dallas because of a job change, they started doing their homework.
They scanned the Internet to learn about Lexington’s real estate market, the neighborhoods, and schools for their young son Hudson.
“When we were looking here, we really tore up the roads,” Brandon said. “We looked at almost 60 properties.”
At first blush, the house at 2248 Barnwell Lane in Beaumont was not a standout for Brandon, but Jennifer could see some possibilities and kept it on her list throughout the search process.
“Of all the areas we looked at, we really liked the neighborhoods of Chevy Chase and Beaumont,” Brandon said. “We were stuck between the two.”
Ultimately they narrowed their search to favor the relatively larger homes and larger yards of the Beaumont area.
On second look, Brandon began to reconsider the appeal of the five bedroom, three full bath house on Barnwell Lane.
“One of the reasons we picked this house is the ranch layout,” Brandon said, pointing out that the 14 and 18 foot ceilings help distinguish the home from a typical ranch.
“There are not many ranches on the market. There are some, but they are generally small. I grew up in a ranch. And with us being a young family, it works perfect.”
Jennifer agrees.
“If Hudson gets up in the middle of the night, I don’t have to worry about going upstairs to get him,” Jennifer said. “And our bedroom is on the opposite side, so it’s kind of nice that we’re not right next to his either.”
ADDING THEIR PERSONAL TOUCH
The house provided numerous opportunities for the Hufstetlers to shape it into something they could be proud of.
“It had really been neglected inside and out,” Brandon said. “It had been a rental for a while. It’s a really nice neighborhood, and it didn’t feel right for the neighborhood.”
The energizing light-filled open floor plan you see today had not yet been realized. There were walls to take down in the entry way, bookcases to be reconfigured, a narrow entrance to the kitchen to be expanded, and much more.
Jennifer and Brandon were well-prepared for the formidable tasks ahead of them. They had overseen the remodeling and updating of their last two homes in Texas.
“We really look for homes that have been neglected where we can come in and fix them up with our personal touch,” Jennifer said. “We’re both into real estate and a little bit of design too. It’s kind of a hobby for us.”
During the remodel, their focus was on adding value and pleasing their own sense of design. The result is a beautifully updated move-in ready home that feels brand new.
Jennifer explains how the process worked.
“We did all of the interior design, material selection, paint selection, wallpaper selection. Then it was all professionally done by James Spataro with Anderson & Rogers. We told them which walls to remove, which ones to open up and so on.”
A LOT TO LOVE
The fabulous master bath is a favorite for Jennifer. Many changes were made during the renovation including removing a wall -- which opened up the space and brought in more light.
The bathroom floor is decked out in a unique Carrara basketweave marble flooring which complements the Carrera marble countertop. Other notable amenities include a glassed in shower and a bubble jet tub.
Jennifer also enjoys the laundry where wire shelves have been replaced with custom shelving and a custom drying rack.
“The laundry is a hidden gem in the house,” Jennifer said. “The quartz countertop was a big splurge piece and I love it.”
Brandon enjoys the openness of the walkout basement that includes two bedrooms and a full bath.
“What’s nice is that most of the basement is above grade,” Brandon said. “It’s not like your typical basement.”
Brandon also likes being only five minutes away from Bluegrass Airport, and having an easy commute to his job on Newtown Pike where he is Director of Sales and Business Development at Tempur Sealy International.
These days Jennifer is taking a break from the business world after spending the last 10 years as a pharmaceutical sales rep for Merck. She is currently expecting their second child and has an eye on their next remodeling challenge.
“It’s fun creating a space where we’ve been able to build memories,” Jennifer said. “But what’s neat is the memories that other people will create here too.”
“Most people don’t want to go in and have to remodel. It can be a huge cash outlay, as well as stressful and time consuming. But we love it, and now we’re looking for our next diamond in the rough.”
This week’s featured home is listed with Realtor Meredith Lane of The Lane Team at Keller Williams Bluegrass Realty. To see more images, visit the Homeseller gallery at Kentucky.com.
Comments