Living the log cabin dream in Waco

Jeanine Jordan always dreamed of living in a log home.
It’s easy to fall for the rustic look and homey feel along with visions of being stretched out on a big fluffy rug in front of a warm cozy fireplace.
Those romantic dreams became a reality when Jeanine and Stephen Jordan and their daughters moved into their magnificent log residence in Waco.
“It’s such a peaceful setting here,” Jeanine said as she recalled her previous home in Illinois just outside of St. Louis. “We’d had a lot of drama and stress the last few years in Illinois with kids and college, and Stephen’s parents had passed away.”
At the same time Stephen’s military career in the Air Force and Air National Guard was coming to a close. Over the last 21 years, the family had lived in southern Indiana; St. Angelo, Texas; Okinawa, Japan; Biloxi, Mississippi; Columbus, Ohio; Korea; Iowa; and Illinois.
The Jordans were more than ready to settle into their private retreat at 2006 Noble Court in Waco, Kentucky.
“With the military we had 14 or 15 houses,” Jeanine said. Along the way Jeanine had many opportunities to develop her interior design skills.
“Whether it was base housing or we bought a house or rented a house, I always made it home,” Jeanine said. “We try to leave the place in better shape than when we got it.”
Today Stephen works from home as a corporate HR trainer with the Kellogg Company. The palladium style windows in his home office give a broad view of the front of their 12-acre property.
“Sometimes it’s hard to get stuff done when you’re distracted by turkeys walking across the yard or a deer,” Stephen said. “Being surrounded by the outdoors, you don’t realize you’re 10 minutes from Richmond and 40 minutes from Lexington.”
Reclaiming history
The Jordan’s log home is located in the Bybee Farm subdivision, the home of Bybee Pottery, where the popular stoneware was crafted for over 200 years.
The timber home was originally constructed for a local couple about 10 years ago, but was abandoned after the relationship went through a rocky period and subsequently a fire broke out in the upper level.
“There was minimal fire damage in one room upstairs from a lightning hit, it was mostly smoke damage.” said contractor Frank Dyer. His Madison County-based company, Dyer Construction, was brought in for renovations after an investor bought the home.
“We went in and took all the drywall out, and soda blasted all the wood surfaces down to new wood to get rid of the smoke smell,” Dyer said. “Luckily the house was built really well. All the outside walls are nice and plumb, and the basement is all concrete with no leaks.”
Frank’s favorite part of the renovation was creating the two-story stone fireplace, which is now the centerpiece of the great room.
“There was only a small gas stove in the corner of the great room when we started the restoration,” Dyer said. “And what’s a log cabin without a fireplace?”
The ventless gas insert provides both beauty and warmth. In the rare times that the home has been without power, Jeanine says the propane powered fireplace has done a nice job of heating the lower level.
Going from great to good
When Jeanine and Stephen moved in, they were impressed with the restorative flourishes that Frank Dyer’s construction company had brought to the home, including new countertops, new appliances and a slate floor.
When it was time for Jeanine to make the house her own and put her years of acquired interior design and landscaping skills into practice, she called on Dyer Construction.
“We felt it was important to stay true to the house,” Jeanine said. “And we loved what Frank had already done.”
Among the many additions and improvements, a standout is the large outdoor kitchen with flagstone countertops, custom cabinetry, and built-in propane grill. The outdoor kitchen is adjacent to another addition — an exterior living space with an inviting stone fire pit surrounded by handsome semicircular buttresses that is great for entertaining or just relaxing.
With daughters Hannah and Megan out of the house and on their own, the Jordans are finding less need for four bedrooms, 3-1/2 baths and 4200 square feet of living space on three levels. They’re currently looking at a smaller ranch home in Richmond.
“It’s a super nice place. I absolutely love it down there,” said contractor Frank Dyer. “If my wife wasn’t so attached to our house where our kids were raised, I would probably be in that log house myself.”
This week’s feature home is listed with Loretta Powell of Gilliam Real Estate in Berea. To see more images of this week’s featured home, visit the Homeseller gallery at Kentucky.com.
