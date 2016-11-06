A litte bit of magic on Parkers Mill

There’s a little bit of magic at 1879 Parkers Mill Road: This spacious colonial ranch is just three miles from downtown Lexington, but feels like a secluded country retreat.
The feeling begins when you drive through the stone and wrought iron gates, and walk up a flagstone path past the serene splash of the water fountain. Set tastefully back from the road, the sprawling home is bordered by a rustic stone fence in the front and horse farm-style fences in the back.
Henkel Denmark worked to design the exquisite exterior hardscapes and landscaping, with more than $500,000 invested by the current owner. Almost every room in the house has large windows that invite views of 100-year-old hickories and oaks among the landscaping.
There’s plenty to look at inside the house, too.
Designed in 1950 by noted local architect Hugh Meriwether, the house had good bones but was still in need of serious updating by the time the current owner bought it back in 2001. It had a sound full basement and attic, but the rooms were outdated and needed improvements. After years of off-and-on renovation and the owner working with interior designer Thomas Birkman, it’s a showstopper filled with luxurious appointments and thoughtful details inspired by the owner’s extensive travels.
The master bathroom, for example, once a shared Jack-and-Jill with a tiny footprint, but the owner gutted it to the studs incorporating the shared bedroom and tiled the floor and walls with white Thassos marble based on themes seen in Europe. Both the master and main guest bathrooms boast white Thassos marble, glowing golden bamboo vanity topped with Calcutta gold marble, heated floors and towel racks, and a bathtub imported from Europe.
The master bedroom, too, went through a dramatic transformation. The home was originally a five bedroom home, but the wall between two bedrooms was torn down to create one spacious master suite with a walk-in closet and a sitting area overlooking a leafy screen of trees through a trio of large picture windows.
In the dining room a Baccarat crystal chandelier pairs beautifully with Art Nouveau sculpture and modern art pieces to create an edgy but elegant setting, while the built-in china cabinet assures a clutter-free look.
The living room, too, dazzles with built-in bookshelves arching over an alcove that looks as if it were made for the grand piano tucked away inside. The rest of the living room projects an air of refined comfort with an eclectic mix of modern and antique furnishings, offset with understated recessed lighting in the ceiling rather than a large fixture.
And just as the windows bring the outdoors in, the flagstone terrace out back provides a gentle transition to the outside, with low steps leading to a huge lawn that slopes down to a winding creek and picturesque twin stone bridges.
With a bluestone gas firepit, a tumbling water feature and plenty of seating, the terrace is the perfect place for entertaining a crowd. A large wedding celebration and other numerous parties have been hosted on the property over the years. That’s perfectly in sync with the home’s fascinating history.
Back in the 1950s when architect Hugh Meriwether was living in the home he had designed, he brought home quite a few famous faces. That living room with the grand piano? Bob Hope and Judy Garland were guests in that room. In addition to being an architect, Meriwether founded the Festival of the Bluegrass, which sought to bring notable celebrities to Lexington. Photos from the era show Meriwether laughing it up with luminaries from Burt Lancaster, Gordon and Sheila MacRae, to Ronald Reagan.
This week’s feature home is listed with Rick Queen and Stephen Webb of Turf Town Properties.
