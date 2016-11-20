Lakeshore home’s distinctive floor plan brings indoors and outdoors together

Even though Cheryl Jackson is not a drinker, she’s quick to suggest that the next owner of her Lakeshore Drive home might very much enjoy relaxing with a glass of wine in the comfort of a granite jet tub while taking in a view of the beautiful 75-acre lake.
“There’s a serenity to water,” Cheryl says. “Until you live on it, you don’t understand. You can watch the sunset over the lake and the blue heron. It’s almost like living in the country, but you’re right here in the city with everything accessible.”
The jet tub is a double with room for two, so things have the potential to get a lot more interesting. And if the need for privacy arises, you can tap the remote to close the blind.
It’s all part of a second floor master bath that includes heated floors, a gas fireplace and a steam shower. Cheryl explains that the continuous vapor of the steam shower provides healthful benefits to respiration and blood flow as well as allergy relief.
There’s also a sauna and a master closet area with custom built-in cabinetry.
The laundry room off the master suite has slide-out drying rods, slide out shelves for folding, and lots of storage space. The custom ironing board wall unit comes with its own convenient lighting.
The subtle luster of the master bedroom ceiling comes from hand-crushed marble drawn from an ancient quarry. The high end faux finish, which goes on similar to plaster, is popular on the West coast.
The same hand-crushed marble finish runs throughout the downstairs walls and into the foyer.
CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENTS
As you open the front door of the home, the indoors and the outdoors are brought together with a view all the way through to the lake. Savanah blinds throughout the home add to the relaxed atmosphere.
The recently renovated designer kitchen is a favorite spot for Cheryl.
“It’s basically a chef’s kitchen,” Cheryl says. “But you don’t see all the stainless steel. I wanted something great for entertaining that looked more like a home.”
Kitchen amenities include soft close cabinets and drawers, a super quiet dishwasher, a wine fridge, built-in coffeemaker, a slide out microwave in the island, a steam oven feature, and a commercial ice-maker. There’s also a large separate pantry just a few steps away.
In the last year-and-a-half, much of the main floor has been renovated including the sitting room adjacent to the kitchen, the sunroom, most of the ceilings in the home, and the two half baths on the first floor. The onyx countertop with under lighting in one of the half baths is a delight.
The walkout basement has been completely redone with an all-new flooring mix of tile, carpet and hardwood. And the downstairs second kitchen got a major facelift with granite countertops and all new appliances.
The inviting outdoor patio living space is complete with ceiling fans, sound system, custom lighting and radiant heaters.
“You can be out here in the dead of winter or snow and be perfectly comfortable,” Cheryl says.
In the evenings, the exterior lighting bathes the trees and landscape with warm inviting lighting across the back yard and down to the lake shore. The floating dock is equipped with electric to recharge your personal watercraft, as no gas engines are allowed on the lake.
ON THE WATERFRONT
It’s a beautiful drive as you access the Island, a limited access neighborhood surrounded on three sides by water, which is actually a reservoir for the city water supply.
The Island is just a couple of miles from the center of downtown Lexington and is very close to Richmond Road and New Circle Road. The neighborhood has convenient access to the University of Kentucky, Henry Clay High School and the Idle Hour Country Club.
Cheryl finds it hard to imagine leaving her home at 767 Lakeshore Drive. It has been her sanctuary in the years since her husband, petroleum geologist and art collector Larry Jackson, passed on.
It was rough a time for Cheryl. Shortly after losing her husband, she lost her father, and then her favorite horse. It was a love of horses that first brought Cheryl to Lexington from her native Silicon Valley, California.
An 8,100 square foot home is a lot of home for one person, so Cheryl has decided it’s time to downsize. For the time being she plans to live on her Woodford County horse farm where her daughter is currently living.
“Someone could come in and not do a thing to this house and be completely happy,” Cheryl says. “There are so many beautiful things about this house, and it deserves a wonderful family to enjoy it.”
This week’s feature home is listed with Chance Hoover of RE/MAX Elite Realty.
