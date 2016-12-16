Rustic cabin is couple’s ‘dream home’ in Eastern Kentucky mountains

Tucked deep inside the woods of Eastern Kentucky is Judy Shaw’s idea of luxury.
The striking log cabin was built in the mountains of Slade, Kentucky, by Shaw and her husband, Kerry, in 2005.
“It took a long time, but we finally built it. This is my dream home,” she said. “It was put on paper and we built it. It took approximately 18 months.”
The more than 4,000 square-foot house, completely designed by Shaw, is built from Canadian white cedar and sits on almost four acres.
Its surroundings are picturesque; the lot is encircled by towering trees, and Shaw said she can see an arch in the Red River Gorge from her driveway when the leaves have fallen.
“The sunsets are beautiful here on the backside of the house,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to live in the woods, around where nature was.”
She’s been visited by bears and raccoons, she said, has fed many deer and counted up to 32 turkeys at a time.
Originally from Prestonsburg, Shaw said her husband’s work was once going to relocate the two to Iowa.
“I said, ‘This country girl can’t go to Iowa,’” she said.
And with her dad owning a prominent business in Slade, which she now owns and operates, that’s where they ended up.
Shaw’s décor keeps with the rustic theme of the home, including several deer antler light fixtures and prized animal skins. Upon entry is a large living room with a stone fireplace, an area with a pool table and Shaw’s favorite room — the kitchen.
“I love my kitchen. It’s big and spacious,” she said. “I designed the bar, and I love my pantry. I’ve always wanted one.”
The kitchen also features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hickory cabinets with a tannish-gray hue.
Off the kitchen is a dining area with a view of the backyard. The dining area, each bedroom and the master suite’s bathroom have a matching design of three windows with a view of the surrounding woods.
The pool table area sits adjacent to an enclosed hot tub room. Each of the four bedrooms has a full bathroom, which is something Shaw said she wanted when she built her dream home.
“I’ve stayed places before where I had to walk across the hall to the bathroom,” she said, so she wanted all of her guests to have the convenience of their own.
Shaw also said she especially loves the steps leading to the second floor, which were built from trees that grew on her property as well as the property belonging to the builder. Another of her favorite areas of the house is the space under the stairs, where she features a large nativity scene at Christmastime.
And the Christmas decorations don’t stop there. Shaw has a Christmas room, a room dedicated just to the storage of her decorations, and she puts out 11 Christmas trees during the holidays. She also decorates the front railing with lights and her cat walk with lights and garland.
She’s carefully laid out themes for her other bedrooms, too. One is her China room, one is a palm room, and another a safari room. There’s also an exercise room, a tanning bed room and an office.
“I love the sitting area that my granddaughter has taken over. It has a fireplace and a TV, to the right of the China room,” she said.
The master bedroom, the only one with carpeted floor, features a fireplace, a sitting area and a large, L-shaped shoe closet with a microwave and refrigerator. There’s also a closet measuring about 12 by 16 with 4 dressers inside, and to the left is another walk-in closet area, a bathroom and a washer and dryer. The back porch off the master bedroom leads onto a catwalk connecting to another upstairs bedroom.
A closet downstairs sits just below the master’s shoe closet, which Shaw said could be turned into a one-person elevator.
“I tried to think of everything, and I did,” she said.
There’s even an area over her bed in the master suite suitable for large décor, like the 300-pound bear and artificial trees that currently loom.
Other features in the home include three gas fireplaces, a back-up generator, a three-car garage, two hot water heaters, geothermal heating beneath the house, an alarm system, security cameras and a fire pit outback with wooden benches. The area is also gated off.
“It’s a great entertaining house. It’s fun when family gets together,” she said.
Shaw plans to build a smaller, more contemporary home in Stanton, which is about 12 miles from the log home.
“We’ve loved the home. It was a vision of both of us put together, but it was my vision,” she said. “It’s hard to leave it, but I’m ready to downsize. I built it, I’ve loved it, and it’s time to let it go. It just needs a family.”
