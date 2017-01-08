Sensible Beaumont Reserve home tailored for family life

When Mark and Nicole Rupe and their three young children were relocating to Lexington from out-of-state five years ago, the home search stretched into six months.
Family considerations were at the top of their real estate checklist — a family-oriented neighborhood, plenty of bedrooms, and careful consideration of school districts.
With Gavin, 11, and twins Colin and Avery, 8 in mind, they focused in on the Rosa Parks School District which brought their search to the Beaumont area.
“The first thing we noticed when we pulled in was the cul-de-sac setting,” says Mark of the initial visit to 2260 Carolina Lane.
Mark and Nicole took comfort that the home was in a private setting and not on a main thoroughfare. They were also encouraged by the five bedrooms and the five full baths, with an option for a sixth bedroom in the basement.
“It was easy to envision the kids playing out back, on the basketball court, and riding their bikes around the house,” Mark says.
But seeing the large finished basement level sealed the deal.
“We did not expect to walk in and say ‘This is the house,’ but we were immediately wowed as we entered the home and toured the main and upper floors. But the basement was the final straw,” Mark says. “It felt like an entirely different living area with the 10 foot ceilings, the bar area, the wine room, all the possibilities for entertainment, and the storage room. There’s just tons of storage space, and we’ve got lots of stuff.”
For Mark and Nicole, the home checked all the boxes on their wish list.
“Everywhere we turned, it was just beautiful,” Mark says. “It turned out to be last home we looked at, and has been a great home for our family,” Mark says.
ATTENTION TO DETAIL
As Mark and Nicole have lived and grown with the home — the family has since expanded to include one-year-old Kelsey — they continue to discover and cherish more features.
For example, the first floor bedroom with adjacent full bath has become a natural spot for visiting in-laws to stretch out and enjoy their stays. And the extra-long kitchen island is a favorite spot for the kids to eat.
Other notable features abound — the graceful arches found in the windows, doorways and built-in cabinetry of the great room. The beautiful custom ceilings of the great room and the family room.
There is even a renewed appreciation for the front door of the home, since the mailman and other visitors have remarked about the handsome custom-made walnut craftsmanship.
The large well-appointed kitchen is a favorite spot for Nicole. The warm inviting area lends itself to family gatherings and entertaining.
Because of the extra-long island and generous amount of countertops, the kitchen has lots of prep space and counter space when entertaining and cooking.
The bay window at the double sink offers a view of the back yard where kids might be busy playing. A fireplace with a look-through from the kitchen to the great room adds to the ambiance.
Other kitchen features include: granite counter tops, touch-on faucet, island sink, double oven, drawer microwave, and walk-in pantry.
Deluxe cabinetry with glass doors in the adjacent butler’s area provides additional storage space as well as additional counter space along with a built-in wine rack and hideaway drawers.
Nicole is also partial to the mud room just off the kitchen where there are built-in cabinets that are great for keeping kids coats and backpacks organized.
Mark affectionately describes the sidewalks and paved areas around the house as the local Indy 500 track, referring to the frequent streams of kids on bicycles.
“We really appreciate how much time the kids spend outside,” Mark says. “The Beaumont Reserve area is great. Lots of families and lots of kids. There’s a bike path and a walking path around the neighborhood, which is really nice.”
After previously living in northern climates where it’s sometimes difficult to utilize outdoor space, Mark has been surprised at how much use the backyard covered porch gets for meals and entertaining.
A TOUCH OF HISTORY IN THE GROTTO
As you enter the wine grotto off the lower level family room, the formidable arched door and coffered ceiling bring to mind something of an otherworldly and inviting Hobbit hole. The custom door and another door as well as a table and the cabinetry are all constructed from reclaimed antique wood harvested from a barn in Harrison County, Kentucky.
On the wall hangs a photograph of the weathered tobacco barn along with a Certificate of Authenticity and a little history about the barn. The barn stood on the Handy Farm in Cynthiana, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The barn’s original owner, War of 1812 veteran Col. William Brown, was a friend to Henry Clay. Brown’s wife, Harriett, was a friend of Mary Todd Lincoln. During the Civil War, the barn became a quarters for Union soldiers that were passing through.
With a new job opportunity for Mark, the family will be relocating to Columbus. Both Mark and Nicole are originally from Ohio, so it’s a bonus that the move will bring them closer to family.
“In addition to this being just a beautiful home, it’s a truly livable home,” Mark says. “We love this house, and we’re sad to see it go. It’s the kind of place you can really be proud of.”
This week’s feature home is listed with Deborah Back of Keller Williams Greater Lexington Realty.
