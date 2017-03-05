Ashford Oaks home has livable luxury both inside and out

George and Melinda Pierce have found a lot to love about their home at 3069 Bobwhite Trail. There’s the dual front porch swings, family memories in the sunny kitchen, the quiet courtyard off the back patio, the convenience of first floor living, and even the spacious garage with room for all their bicycles and tools.
But it’s impossible to separate their fondness for the home from their love of the neighborhood — Ashford Oaks.
“I love the feeling of the community here,” says George. “We love the neighbors and living in a walkable community with no traffic.”
“It’s extremely friendly here,” Melinda agrees. “It’s a very diverse neighborhood and one of the friendliest places I’ve ever lived. I’m just extremely happy with the neighborhood.”
The gated community is adjacent to Greenbrier Golf and Country Club and barely a mile from Hamburg Pavilion. So restaurants, physicians, cinemas and shopping are at hand.
The mostly one-story floor plan has a traditional feel with high ceilings, deep crown moldings, 4-inch white oak hardwood floors, and a formal dining room. The three bedrooms on the main level each have their own full bath, plus there a powder room.
The bright and open kitchen features a Wolf 5-burner cooktop and granite counters. The kitchen opens into a vaulted keeping room with fireplace, as well as a breakfast room also with fireplace.
The large first floor master suite is set to the rear of the home and includes a second laundry area in addition to the main first floor laundry room.
The Pierces feel lucky to have one of Ashford Oak’s Park Side homes which means their back yard adjoins a soccer field-sized communal park.
“My favorite spot is sitting out back on the patio and relaxing,” says Melinda. “It’s a place to feel safe and secure.”
DEVELOPED WITH A VISION
George and Melinda, who are avid bicyclists, have nothing but praise and admiration for the creative force behind the Ashford Oaks development, Jason Justice.
“The first time we came out here to look, we were in bicycle clothes just coming back from a ride,” George says. “There was an open house with two models open.”
They had a specific need that was guiding their hearts. Melinda’s mother, Millie, was slowing down and they wanted a new home with comfortable living space to accommodate her visits.
“We were looking for a house that would be easy for her with a first floor bedroom,” Melinda says. “We looked and looked all over Fayette County and couldn’t find it.”
They were impressed with developer Jason Justice and the quality of the Ashford Oaks homes. The home the Pierces chose was an uncompleted shell that was soon shaped into a custom home that met their needs and then some.
“When we moved out here from town, we were the sixth family in the neighborhood,” George says.
They enjoyed working with Jason during the build who “knows every nail that’s hammered in every house here” according to Melinda. Jason’s Park Side home concept was a big factor in the decision to choose Ashford Oaks.
“The park provides a place for community gatherings,” says developer Jason Justice. “We’ve done movie nights in the summer with a 16 x 9 foot blow-up screen. We’ve also done University of Kentucky football away games on the screen. It’s a great place for tailgating, whiffle ball, Frisbee, or just walking or exercising.”
All of the Park Side homes have rear entry garages that face the park and include exterior landscape maintenance.
“We take care of the maintenance on the Park Side homes, such as mowing, trimming, mulching, irrigation, and weed control,” Justice says. “The concept keeps you from having the standard one house backing up to another house and gives you something to actually look out and see as your back yard.”
FLEXIBLE SPACES
Because the Pierces have relegated most of their living to the first floor, there are opportunities galore for the next owner to utilize space upstairs and in the basement.
The large upstairs bedroom, which is currently being used as an office space, is adjacent to an as yet unfinished full bath. The upstairs floorplan also has possibilities for an additional bedroom or hobby room.
Similarly, the basement is a blank canvas, which Melinda refers to as “our roller rink.”
“I wanted my furnace and hot water accessible in a basement,” Melinda says of the space that features high ceilings and roughed in plumbing for a full bath. “But there’s a lot of developable space,”
The Pierces have plans to move closer to downtown Lexington and their financial planning business on North Mill Street. Although they will miss the convenient access to I-75, they are looking forward to having a short walk or bicycle commute to the office.
For the time being the Pierces are brushing up on their French in preparation for a summer “trip of a lifetime” bicycle excursion which will take them from Normandy to Paris. Sleeping arrangements will be on a riverboat which will follow their group down the Seine. They will reach Paris just before the Tour De France, where they will have a chance to take a loop around the course before the race.
This week’s feature home is listed with Andy Strickland of Turf Town Properties.
