Colony charmer an open home filled with natural light and convenience

Gary and Rosemary Messmer discovered their home at 4029 John Alden Lane in The Colony neighborhood in a moment of serendipitous luck.
“We had been researching home plans online and found a model we liked. We were in the process of looking for lots where we could build it, and Gary happened to be driving around and saw this house – which was the very model we were looking for – being framed,” explained Rosemary, a retired Fayette County school teacher.
The couple purchased the home during construction and were able to work with the builder to select finishings and customize it to their tastes before moving in, in August 2000.
In addition to having the first-floor master and open-concept living space they were looking for, the home’s setting made its location ideal.
“We loved that the neighborhood had mature trees and was very private, with just one way in and out,” said Gary, a retired former executive at Wilson Equipment Company. “It was so convenient to the airport, which was a plus at the time since I was traveling a lot for work. The home is right off New Circle Road, so it’s so easy to get anywhere around town in a matter of minutes.”
Single-floor Living
Gary, a lifelong Lexingtonian, and Rosemary, who moved here from New York with her family when she was only three, outfitted the house with plans of making it their forever home. With its first-floor master and first-floor laundry room, the couple can do all their day-to-day activities on the ground floor.
“We love having everything on the first floor. Not having to go up and down stairs makes a difference,” said Rosemary. “There’s such a great flow to the main floor, from the family room to the dining room and kitchen. It’s a fun house to entertain in.”
In the center of the first floor, the family room boasts hardwood floors, a double-sided gas fireplace and soaring architectural windows that fill one entire wall of the vaulted, two-story space, bathing the room in natural light.
The family room flows into the home’s large kitchen which includes both a keeping room – the perfect nook for enjoying a morning cup of coffee, Gary said – and a dedicated dine-in eating space accented by a unique, geometric tray ceiling and bay window overlooking the home’s backyard. The kitchen includes ample, natural-wood cabinetry, a built-in desk space, a GE Advantium double-wall oven and a sizeable center island with an electric range.
The kitchen area offers access to not one but two outdoor decks overlooking the well-landscaped backyard. The larger deck offers ample space for outdoor entertainment, while the smaller deck is the perfect spot for an outdoor grill.
The formal dining room just off the front foyer features hardwood flooring and white architectural columns that pop against the soft gray of the room’s walls. “We recently repainted most of the rooms on the first floor,” said Gary.
Down the hall on the first floor, the couple’s spacious master bedroom suite is decorated in shades of purple and includes yet another striking tray ceiling above the bed, while the adjoining bathroom boasts marble-tiled flooring, granite countertops, dual marble vessel sinks, a Jacuzzi tub and an enormous walk-in shower.
The second floor features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, plus a catwalk with stunning views of the first floor family room and front entryway.
Downstairs, the home’s partially finished basement could function as an in-law suite, since it features its own entrance, a living room space, a bedroom and full bathroom. The unfinished portion of the basement offers plenty of room for both a home gym as well as storage.
Gary and Rosemary’s son used the finished basement space as his bedroom for a while after college. But for the majority of their time in the home, it’s just been the two of them sharing the roughly 4,000 square feet, and they’ve recently decided to put their home on the market in order to downsize.
“No one ever goes upstairs,” said Rosemary. “No one’s ever lived up there. We just go upstairs from time to time to clean.”
While they feel ready for a new chapter, the couple say they’ll miss their home in The Colony.
“My favorite room in the home is probably the family room just because there is so much natural light in there,” said Rosemary. “It’s so cozy in the winter time, when you’ve got the fireplace going. We’ve loved the home and the neighborhood.”
