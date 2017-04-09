A cozy classic

With its modern, vaulted ceiling, six angled skylights, hardwood floors and brick fireplace flanked on either side by natural-wood built-ins, the family room in Carol Christianson’s 309 Henry Clay Boulevard home, situated in Lexington’s Fairway Neighborhood, manages to exude a feeling of coziness and airiness at the same time.
Part of a tasteful, 1980s-era addition to the original 1931 floor plan, the family room includes a bank of windows and sliding glass door overlooking one of the home’s two private deck areas.
“It’s so airy and bright and open in there,” said Carol, an attorney who shares the home with her husband, Ken Troutman, a certified industrial hygienist. “In the winter I can bring my plants in, and they have plenty of sunlight. It’s just a very comfortable room.”
Carol and Ken bought their 3,200-square foot, two-story Colonial-style home in April 2007 thanks, largely, to its curb appeal.
“It’s hard to beat Fairway for charm,” Carol said. “Most of the homes in the neighborhood are Colonials, but they’re all different in their own way. It’s a beautiful place to walk.”
After purchasing the home, the couple refinished the hardwood in the original part of the home and repainted the walls on the first floor, adding bright, inviting colors throughout.
The formal dining room just off the front entrance foyer boasts light yellow walls – the perfect counterpoint to the dark cherry wood of Carol’s antique dining table, mirrored side table and two corner cabinets, most of which she acquired from Joe Ley Antiques in Louisville. Adding to the classic charm of the room are several antique paintings, including a pastoral scene of cows that was created in 1883 and given to Carol’s grandmother as a wedding gift.
But Carol’s artistic sense includes a love of modern art as well, as evidenced by the bold, Mark Chagall-esque painting above the desk in her home office, a remodeled former sun porch that features lots of windows and natural brick floors.
Since Carol works from home for a law-firm based out of state, she spends ample time in her office. But she doesn’t mind. “The office space is just beautiful. It looks out onto the back, enclosed deck. It’s a great place to work.”
The couple’s first-floor master bedroom also showcases a bold modern painting – a blend of Southwestern-inspired hues that pick up the deep yellow wall color of the room perfectly. “I was so excited to find that piece at Room Service. It had the perfect colors and was the perfect size,” said Carol.
The adjoining full bathroom off the master bedroom was equipped with handicapped-accessible features by the home’s previous owner, making the space ideal for an aging parent or in-law suite.
The first floor also features a formal living room just to the left of the main, front entryway. With its peach-colored walls, white molding accents and brick fireplace, the room offers yet another cozy sitting area. “The fun thing about this house is that we use it all,” said Carol. “In the summer we like to sit in the family room with the windows and doors open. In the winter we often migrate into the living room, around the fireplace.”
The kitchen, toward the back of the home, includes Tuscan red walls and honey-colored cabinetry that pops against the darker wood of the floors. It features black appliances, a sizeable center island, a double window over the sink and a sizeable dine-in area accented by a bay window.
While no one loves doing the dishes, Carol’s kitchen window allows her a view of her neighbor’s garden, where there’s always something beautiful growing, she said. The kitchen also includes a laundry-room closet, with space for a stackable washer/dryer, allowing for easy first-floor living.
The couple have found the home to be an ideal space for entertaining. “The whole house is a very good party house,” Carol said. “It’s just open. You can walk and make a complete circuit inside without having to dodge any walls.”
Upstairs, the second floor features three sizeable bedrooms and a full bathroom, whose original, 1930s-era teal wall tiles and black-and-white floor tiles are still intact. The second floor also features access to a fully finished attic space, which could be used as another bedroom or rec room area.
The home’s unfinished basement space would make a perfect woodworker’s shop or craft space, as a previous homeowner installed ample florescent lighting. “I’ve never seen another basement this well lit,” Carol said. The basement also includes its own half bathroom.
Outside, in addition to the two, private deck spaces to the side and back of the home, a detached two-car carport offers ample parking.
While the couple has enjoyed living in the home, they’re ready to downsize and have put their house on the market.
“I’ve loved living in this neighborhood,” Carol said. “Even though the homes are mostly all Colonials, the diversity in the architecture is lovely to see. It’s just a safe neighborhood, and our neighbors are really great people.”
