Charming country home in Georgetown blends the upscale with the relaxed

The colonial style home at 502 Crumbaugh Road in Georgetown is an attention grabber.
Looking from the road down the circular driveway, the stately home is a scene of classic beauty that would be well-suited as a backdrop for a Mercedes-Benz SSK photo shoot or a formal wedding party portrait. In fact, while I was visiting the home, owner Phyllis Crume fielded a request from a neighbor who asked to use the front yard to take pictures of a beloved horse.
Locals and neighbors just call it “The Big White House.”
Although the home was built in 1993, it has a centuries-old charm and an interior that evokes the grandeur of yesteryear.
For Phyllis, the home harkens back to her childhood in Nelson County, where her grandparents lived on a large farm. The main house had white pillars and a big porch — a fanciful memory that Phyllis carries in her heart and mind.
“Flipping through the Homeseller Magazine and drinking my coffee was part of my Sunday ritual,” Phyllis said, recalling how she used the Lexington Herald-Leader as a house-hunting tool. She was living in Andover but had a hankering for a bit more space. “I wasn’t actively going and looking, but if I saw something I liked, I might drive by.”
Things changed when she spotted “The Big White House” in the Homeseller 10 years ago. She called a real estate friend and said, “I found it.” The friend was skeptical. How could she be so sure, sight unseen?
“I told him it was beautiful, it was on 5 acres and it was in Georgetown,” Phyllis said. The Georgetown location was significant because at the time Phyllis was working as Assistant General Manager at Toyota Motor Manufacturing.
Georgetown also reminded Phyllis of Nelson County and the Bardstown area where she grew up.
“When I saw the house, I fell in love with it,” Phyllis said. “I’d always wanted to live on a lake ideally. I didn’t get the lake, but I got Elkhorn Creek.”
SOPHISTICATED AND FUNCTIONAL
The light-infused and open foyer sets a welcoming tone with classic features and rich details – a chandelier, grand staircase, dental molding, and an arched doorway and Greek columns leading to the dining room.
Throughout the five bedroom, five bath, 5,800 square foot home, a mix of the owner’s family heirlooms and contemporary furnishings create an atmosphere at once sophisticated and functional.
Behind the cherry cabinetry in the kitchen, you’ll find an array of custom shelving and convenience built-ins. A Thermidor gas cook top with indoor grill, double convection ovens, sub-zero refrigerator, granite island, walk-in pantry and cushioned anti-fatigue tile flooring round out the kitchen.
The living room features a soaring ceiling, hardwood flooring, gas fireplace with remote, and some unique motif wood trim.
French doors open to a sitting area that leads to the private first-floor master suite with a huge walk-in closet. Phyllis presided over an extensive renovation of the master bath that she calls her “claim to fame.” She credits local craftsman Ben Harp with facilitating the design which includes a heated ceramic floor, “Bain Ultra” air-jetted tub, custom tile shower with multiple shower heads, and some creative faux finishes on the ceiling and walls.
Heavy plantation shutters covering a large window over the tub were temporarily removed during the renovation process. Phyllis was impressed with the resulting view of the lush landscape and natural light, so the original shutters were chucked in lieu of a more open window solution with remote control blinds.
“I love nature,” Phyllis said. “The views, the birds and the trees are my go-to for connecting spiritually. One day as I was getting ready for work, I saw two deer in the yard out that window.”
VERDANT BEAUTY
Throughout the home there are many opportunities to enjoy the surrounding verdant beauty of the natural world.
A spacious sunroom provides access to the brick-paved wrap-around covered porches. By the way, the sun room temperature is controlled by its own HVAC unit, one of four zones in the home that can be individually controlled according to desired usage.
Elk Creek rambles along one side of the property affording opportunities for kayaking and fishing. A couple of years back, the grounds were host to a friend’s wedding that included about 200 guests.
“It’s a great place for outside activities,” Phyllis said. “And at night when the lightning bugs come out, the trees are all lit up and just beautiful.”
Besides the main access off of Crumbaugh Road, the home has a second driveway off of Glenn Creek Road.
“I’ve got great neighbors,” Phyllis said. “The Glenn Creek Homeowner’s Association takes care of all of the fencing on the property and keeps the road cleared off in winter.”
The home is just two miles from Interstate 75, and about twenty minutes from Lexington.
After ten years of enjoying “The Big White House,” Phyllis is downsizing and simplifying. Since the recent loss of her mother to cancer, she has reevaluated her life, and made the decision to retire from her management position at Toyota.
“I’m a Kentucky girl, I’ll still be in the area,” Phyllis said. “Like I told my dad, you can take the girl out of the country...”
This week’s feature home is listed with Vicki Van Winkle of Century 21 Pacesetters Real Estate.
