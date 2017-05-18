Paris home additions ideal for sports lovers, collectors

Home is where the heart is. And the indoor movie theater.
Jason Techau’s home is the kind of home you never have to leave. It has places to sleep, eat, entertain, play and browse vast collections of all things intriguing.
The house at 707 Jackstown Road in Paris was originally built in 1979 as a 1700-square-feet ranch. Since Jason moved in in 1993, he’s added 1500-square feet to the home in the form of a partial basement. The addition includes a Murphy bed and a large family room with vaulted ceilings.
“I just wanted to expand and have more space,” Jason said. “My son was out of school and living at home, and I put the basement down there so he had privacy.”
The spacious interior has allowed Jason to put a small workout space near a sitting area. A fireplace warms the dining area, which is connected in an open concept to the kitchen and bar. The living room has its own fireplace, office space and stairs leading to the basement. The master bath boasts double mirrors, a large walk-in shower and cherry cabinets. Three more bedrooms and three baths make the home complete.
He’s also added landscaping to the property, much of which he did himself. Bushes and grasses flourish in all shades of green, framing rock walkways, doorways and a patio.
Jason’s home is ideal for cookouts and parties with lots of outdoor seating on two large decks and a patio, a grill, a covered hot tub, a pergola and double glider. It doesn’t stop there, though.
On the back of the property, which tops out at five acres, is a chipping area for golfers. Inside Jason’s largest addition, a 3,900-square-foot entertainment complex, is a basketball court, a bar, several TVs to watch sporting events and a movie theater with authentic airplane seats.
In the complex is also Jason’s menagerie.
“I’ve been collecting for over 20 years,” he said.
One can find anything from sports memorabilia to tiki huts to Coke machines.
“I’ve been to a lot of auctions over the years. (There’s) just unusual things,” he said.
Half a Chevy truck is parked along a wall. Vintage pinball machines, Star Wars collectables and unique signs take up residence, too, including a neon sign that reads “Hoggy’s” hanging over the bar.
“I bought an old bar from a restaurant auction in Ohio called Hoggy’s. That’s what I call my bar,” he said.
The complex also has HVAC and a half bath. Jason said he built it for both he and his son, and it’s been the perfect venue for family functions, Super Bowl parties and the like. He said now his fiancé and her son enjoy the space as well.
“It’s just really neat,” Jason said.
The home, inside and out, is not only appealing to kids, adults, sports fanatics and collectors, but also for animals. Jason keeps his two outside dogs in a large, enclosed dog kennel with plenty of room to run and a cozy building where they can snooze and cool off. The property is surrounded by horse fencing, and Jason said the back three acres is ideal for keeping horses.
“The road is surrounded by horse farms. It’s peaceful out there,” he said. “Adena Springs is the closest horse farm, and it’s just beautiful.”
Also on the property is an insulated two-car garage detached from the house.
Jason said he loves the central location – he can be in Hamburg in 25 minutes, Georgetown in 20 and in Winchester in about 25 minutes as well. Clark County is where he will soon call home.
“I bought a cabin that’s 1,100-square-feet on a farm,” he said. “It sits on a plateau and overlooks the Kentucky River. It’s beautiful.”
Originally from Minnesota, Jason moved to Kentucky in 1979 during his junior year of high school and his father purchased two grocery stores – one in Paris and one in Cynthiana. Jason began working for his father after college.
“I’ve been in the grocery business pretty much all of my adult life,” he said.
The location he owns in Paris recently closed, but he also owns Ken’s Fresh Foods in Cynthiana and Flemingsburg and Save-A-Lot stores in Cynthiana and Cincinnati, Ohio.
“We’re celebrating our 38th anniversary this year with the stores,” he said.
And with his son moved out, he sees the house on Jackstown Road a perfect fit for a big family.
“For someone with a family, this would be an ideal home with young kids. They would have a blast.”
This week’s feature home is listed with Charlie Nichols of Mark Mattox Auctioneer & Real Estate Broker, Inc.
