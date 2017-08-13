A Fairway fixer-upper

The home at 415 Kingswood Dr. is the perfect representation of its neighborhood: sophisticated and brimming with old charm.
Parrish Renfro first purchased the house about 20 years ago. Its interior was choppy with lots of unneeded walls and archways, so it immediately became a project.
A door blocking the way when you walked through the front door came down. Now, it’s an open living room with a fireplace, filled with equestrian-themed décor. Parrish also removed a wall in the kitchen, which is also now more open with a bar and dining area.
“For an older house, it has a great flow. We love to entertain in it,” said Parrish’s wife, Sasha.
Adjoining the kitchen is a great room with lots of built-in shelves and a big-screen TV. It opens directly to a Florida room with lots of glass-paned doors, one of Parrish’s additions.
“You open up these doors and it’s just a very open feel,” Parrish said.
“I love how the kitchen and den and the Florida room all flow together and connects the outdoor space,” Sasha said.
Just beyond the Florida room is the backyard, where the family enjoys having dinners with a view of the lush landscaping, all designed by Parrish.
“It was a blank slate when I started. There were two trees out here,” he said.
The yard overflows with grasses and shrubs, in all shades of green, with a tall, twisted topiary, shady trees, rock pathways and retaining walls and few splashes of red and pink flowers. The front yard is equally exuberant, with pristinely trimmed bushes and plants surrounding the entire house and with topiaries framing the front porch.
“I’m biased to the yard,” Parrish said. “I’ve done it all (myself). It’s my golf, my enjoyment. It’s my relaxation to work in the yard. It’s nice at twilight and early dusk.”
Parrish added 1,500 square feet total to the house and added 500 square feet above the detached garage, which serves as what the couple calls a man cave. Sasha said it’s become somewhat of a workout area as well as where the guys watch football games.
Another transformation in the home is the office turned dining room. The old charm lives on in the antique furniture, the green walls, the original hardwood floors and vintage prints in gold-trimmed frames.
“I love it because you could make this a bedroom,” Sasha said. “It has a great closet you can store all of your dining (things) in.”
That’s something Sasha loves about the entire home: all the bedrooms have walk-in closets, which she said is not common in the neighborhood. There’s also lots of storage throughout the home, including under-the-eaves storage in the upstairs bedrooms.
Parrish’s office fits a large desk, an animal-print sofa, tribal décor and faux-painted walls resembling animal skin, as well as Parrish’s treasured taxidermies. The nearby bathroom was redesigned with a large chunk of blue eyes granite below the mirror holding the faucet, which spills into a glass vessel sink.
Up the stairs is the couple’s children’s nursery, there are white walls, light carpet, white furniture and natural light that give it a classic, timeless feel, right down to the Peter Rabbit pull chain on the ceiling fan. The room also has a built-in window seat, which functions as a toy box or extra storage.
The master bedroom is also light and spacious with a large storage area with drawers and cabinet doors built for the room. The master bath evokes the home’s lively landscapes with a garden tub, green-striped walls and a bright floral framed print.
“(I love) the master suite. It’s especially something you don’t find in this neighborhood with cathedral ceilings, the walk-closet and (it has) a lot of light,” Parrish said.
Sasha said almost all the windows have plantation shutters.
“It just adds so much character,” she said.
She also said the gas fireplace and gas lights on the front of the house add to the home’s vintage charm.
“It’s funny how something little can make a big difference in ambiance,” she said.
Parrish added that the home, while nestled in Fairway, is very accessible to downtown, the interstate, nearby attractions like Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate and local restaurants like Magee’s Bakery.
“It’s close to anything you want to be close to,” he said.
He was born and raised in Lexington and loved that the neighborhood was centrally located, which is why he chose the house as his next project.
“I just looked at it, and it was a blank canvas. It needed help,” he said. “You had to have a vision to update it to contemporary standards.”
“I like that you updated it but kept the charm of the older house,” Sasha said. “I’ve lived in older houses. It’s fun to put your stamp on something and make it your own. A remodel project is the way to go for us.”
This week’s feature home is listed with Betty Joe Palmer of Bluegrass Southeby’s International Realty.
