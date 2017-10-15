Bellows Mill home with grand style is spacious both inside and out

The beautiful land. The impressive exterior. The towering ceilings and winding staircase. All are components that make up the grandeur of the home at 1177 Bellows Mill Road in Harrodsburg.
Tonya and Kevin Hendren built the home in 2009 when making the move from Nicholasville. Tonya said they wanted to be close to town, but still have a rural feel with some land.
“There are big farms all around us. The scenery is really pretty,” she said. “We have about seven to eight acres in the back so our teenage boys could ride their dirt bike on rolling hills. From all views, we have rolling hills and beautiful trees.”
The 6,874 square-foot-home sits upon 10 acres total with a roundabout driveway in front. The house’s façade contrasts between red brick and light stone with white columns and balconies.
“There are so many houses that have that same vinyl look and are cookie cutter (houses). We wanted something different,” Tonya said.
“We have a lot of stone, and it’s beautiful. It never goes out (of style). It’s always in,” Kevin said.
The entryway and foyer is the home’s focal point, Tonya said, with 24-foot ceilings and columns leading to the custom-built turned staircase. Behind the stairs are a stone wall with large windows and a perfect view of the swimming pool.
“We were really happy with the way that turned out,” Kevin said.
“It’s probably my favorite area of the house,” Tonya said. “It looks stately. The staircase was just a regular staircase (with the house plan), and we added the turned staircase and bigger columns. It’s just made the entryway. We like the traditional look.”
The dining area has arched floor-to-ceiling windows, letting in a relaxing view and lots of natural light. Bold red walls give the room an elegance among the home’s consistent neutral tones.
When the couple was searching for a floor plan, Tonya said they were looking for a house with lots of bedrooms, as they had six children living at home at the time.
“We didn’t want their rooms stacked on top of each other,” she said, so the bedrooms were spread out upstairs with a large recreation room at the center with 9-foot ceilings.
“Me and my son play a lot of ping pong (in the rec room),” Kevin said. “We watch a lot of sports up there. It’s kind of a guy hangout.”
Tonya said the home is nice for entertaining. It’s been special to the Hendrens to have the space to share with their kids and family members.
“Everyone’s here on the holidays. We have close to 50 people in our family, and it’s nice to have a lot of room. The kids can go upstairs and the adults have enough quiet for conversation,” she said.
The grand feeling of the house is also made up in its details. There’s six-inch crown molding and 10-foot ceilings throughout the downstairs, granite countertops, custom Hunter Douglas plantation blinds, beamed ceilings in the foyer and tray ceilings in the office. Stone frames the kitchen’s stovetop and double ovens and the living room’s fireplace. Bay windows surround the kitchen’s dining area.
“I love the openness of the house,” Kevin said. “We have the high ceilings in the foyer and entryway. We have the bridge that goes across the upstairs in front of the staircase. We have 4-inch tiger wood floors throughout most of the first floor. It gives it a real sleek look. It’s a cool type of hardwood.”
Other unique details include a cornered double vanity in the master bath as well as a large jacuzzi tub, lots of warm, neutral tones from the walls to the elegant furnishings and ornamental light fixtures throughout.
Outside is an L-shaped, 20 by 40 chlorine swimming pool surrounded by ornamental wrought-iron fencing.
“It’s nice because you can lock it if you have kids over,” Kevin said.
It’s eight feet at the deep end with a diving board.
The pool is the perfect spot to take in what Kevin says is one of the home’s greatest features: the quiet living.
“There are hardly any houses (around). Across the road, there’s a beautiful view of farmland that will never be developed. It’s very scenic. It’s good if you want out of the way, but it’s one mile from (Route) 127. You can be in Lexington in 40 minutes,” he said.
This week’s feature home is listed by Jennifer Vories of Keller Williams Realty Service and co-listed by Christy Pellegrino of Keller Williams Bluegrass.
