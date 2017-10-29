Rustic marries chic in Space house

Sometimes, it’s the small things that make a lasting impression.
For Jacky Space, it was the stairway and hallway upstairs of the Byer Builders Ansley model that got her attention. “I went through a lot of houses. The first thing I noticed about this one was the width of the steps, and that’s what sold me,” she explained.
At 45 inches wide and 10 inches deep, the steps exceed the standard measure by nine inches and two inches, respectively. “It makes more of a difference than you might think,” Jacky said. “The movers liked it, too,” Jacky quipped. “It made their job so much easier.”
Although wider, deeper steps weren’t on her original list of must-haves, a comfortable, functional great room where Jacky and her two sons could spend time together was. “The Cape Cod we moved from was dark. It had a choppy floor plan and small windows. I wanted open, clean, light, and bright. I wanted a kitchen and family room large and open enough that we could cook, eat, do homework and watch TV, or just hang out together,” Jacky added.
A pharmaceutical rep who enjoys cooking but has little time for it, Jacky spent the most money and focused the most effort on getting exactly what she wanted in the kitchen. “I wanted white-on-white with gray accents,” she recalls. With the help of Sherry Feeney of Forecast Interiors, she tweaked the kitchen design so that it checked everything on her list.
She began by doubling the size of the island, which is homework central for sons Carl, 12, and Cole, 11. It’s also where the family eats most of their meals together. Four bar stools slide under and out of the way, leaving plenty of circulation space around the perimeter for Sherry to prepare meals and for guests to circulate. Nearby, a banquette dining set provides additional seating when the family entertains.
White matte-finish Shaker-style cabinets, shiny white subway tile backsplash, and glossy quartz countertops with subtle gray streaks contrast with gray laminate floors that resemble weathered barn wood. A barn-style door slides open to reveal a walk-in pantry and utility area carved out of unused space under the stairs.
Jacky, who is highly organized, wanted a place for everything. In the original floor plan, the door leading to the garage was in the kitchen; she moved it to the front hall, straight across from the mud room/multi-purpose nook. “When the boys come in from school, backpacks, shoes, coats get dropped here instead of in the kitchen,” she explains, pointing to cubbies and hooks for hanging clothes. On the opposite wall is Jacky’s work station. A half-bath is straight ahead.
Jacky took square footage from the adjacent dining room to create the space. “The half-bath was part of the original floor plan, but the rest wasn’t,” she said. “I don’t need a big dining room anyway.”
Jacky bought a generously sized sectional sofa for the family room, where six-foot-tall windows and pale gray walls keep things light and bright. With the flip of a switch, gas logs burst into flame.
Upstairs, the “man cave” is outfitted with a wall-mounted television, video games and sofa. The boys have their own bedrooms and share a bathroom.
In Jacky’s bedroom, a sparkling chandelier reflects light onto the walls and ceiling, giving it a magical quality. The bathroom features a whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, and two walk-in closets—one for work-out clothes and one for everything else.
“I wanted a house that fit the way we live,” Jacky continued. The slightly-rustic-yet-chic décor works for the family’s informal lifestyle. “We live in every single room of this house. That’s why I love this house.”
