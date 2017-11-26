Balancing sophistication with family-friendly design in Madison County

Where would you choose to live if you could live anywhere in the world? Would Kentucky be on your list?
“We looked all over the place, Switzerland, New Zealand,” said Grant Clement, a board game designer from Rhode Island. “I work from home, so it doesn’t matter where we live.”
Ultimately Grant and his wife Reanna and their three boys decided on the natural beauty of Madison County, Kentucky.
“We toured the Richmond schools and liked what we saw,” said Reanna about their research process. “And we had some friends who already lived in the area.” They also liked the cost of living here in comparison to the northeast.
A distinctive copper clad turret at the entry lends an enchanted air to their 5 bedroom, 4 and a half bath home in The Woods subdivision.
“We fell in love with the house,” said Reanna. “When we say we’re in the house in The Woods with the turret, everybody knows this house. The Taylors, who built the house, hosted a lot of events here.”
“There’s a sense of grandeur to the house with the high ceilings and all the woodwork,” Grant said. “But it’s still warm, homey and functional. A lot of the houses we looked at were so sterile, you can’t live in them.”
NEIGHBORHOOD HANGOUT
The 5,663 square foot home was built in 2005. A leaded glass front door is framed by matching sidelights and an arched transom. Inside, the two-story entrance hall has black cherry floors that extends throughout the main level. To the right a columned entranceway opens to a wood paneled office/library with built-in bookcases and a coffered ceiling. To the left, a matching columned entranceway opens to a formal dining room.
Further inside is a vaulted great room with gas fireplace and built-in bookcases. The eat-in kitchen features a five-burner gas stove, island, granite tops, muted travertine backsplash, walk-in pantry, and unique ceramic tile and hardwood grid pattern flooring. The breakfast area overlooks the pool and back yard.
The first floor master suite includes a sitting area, and a spa-like bathroom with tiled double shower, jetted tub, dual granite sinks and a custom walk-in closet.
Upstairs, two bedrooms share a bath on one end, and a “teenager suite” with bath on the other. Large closets and plentiful storage are found throughout the home.
A newly rebuilt deck leads down to the pool area. “We’re very much family people,” Grant said. “We like having the house all the kids friends want to come to. Kids love hanging out here.”
The pool includes diving rocks with a waterfall and is surrounded by a brick privacy fence and a circular pergola with propane fire pit.
The house sits on 1.02 acres, yet the space has a larger feel amid the unfenced and open surroundings.
CUSTOM TOUCHES THROUGHOUT
The many windows and open floor plan of the basement make for a decidedly un-basement-like feel. Features include a family room with built-in shelving and gas fireplace, a billiards room and a fifth bedroom with built-in shelving.
The jewel of the home is the pub-like wet bar area clad in rich hardwood millwork. The bar includes a Kegerator draft beer tap and a large climate controlled wine cellar through a rear door.
Grant’s game design studio is in what was originally a third garage. His recent game designs include Element, an abstract strategy game and Hafid’s Grand Bazaar.
With two children now away at college, the Clements have decided to downsize. “We love this place, but it’s just too much for just three people,” Grant said. “It’s been great here — only two or three minutes from shopping, the movie theater, lots of places to eat and the interstate. We’d like to get a new place right in this area.”
This week’s feature home is listed with Robin Jones of Keller Williams Legacy Group.
