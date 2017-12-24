Rustic charm in Boone’s Trace

With their family growing, Quinn and Sharla Hill decided it was time to move on to another house with more elbow room.
For the less adventuresome, a home in the Lexington suburbs might have been the logical step after living in Kenwick, but they were looking for more.
“We’re both outdoorsy folks,” said Quinn, a Lexington lawyer, “So we liked the log home as soon as we saw it, but more than anything we liked the lot.”
Wrap around decks and oodles of windows take advantage of the natural surroundings of their three bedroom, three bath home in Boone’s Trace in Madison County.
“We’re outside on the deck a lot enjoying the view,” agrees wife Sharla. “I like the openness inside and out, you don’t feel trapped.”
The couple looked at plenty of properties before falling in love with their four acres at 552 Awawam Drive.
“I think what makes the property special is it’s like you’re on vacation when you’re there,” said Meredith Lane of Keller Williams Bluegrass Realty. “It’s like a vacation property, really privately nestled back there, surrounded by all the trees throughout the seasons.”
Boone’s Trace is a controlled access community -- an actual security guard checks in visitors at the entrance gate. The development is known for its natural surroundings along the Kentucky River – deer and turkey have the run of the community -- and for Boone’s Trace Golf Club which includes swimming, tennis, basketball court, and other recreational opportunities.
“A lot of people are happy to move to Richmond and the surrounding area because they get more land for the money compared to Lexington,” said realtor Meredith Lane. “It’s really convenient to the Interstate, and you’re just minutes away from Richmond or Lexington. People can feel like they’re out in the country, but then be convenient to work, school and everything they need on a daily basis.”
“We were at first thinking it might be too far out from our jobs in Lexington,” said wife Sharla. “But we weren’t finding an inventory of houses in Lexington in our price range. It was an easy choice to drive a few minutes longer to get something we really liked.”
Sharla, a hair salon owner and former barrel racer, describes herself as “not your typical girlie-girl.”
“I grew up in the country in Mississippi,” said Sharla. “I like that there’s plenty of room for Estes (daughter) to go outside and play without being near a busy street.”
With natural hardwood floors, walls and ceilings, decorating is simplified.
“I didn’t have to worry about picking out paint,” Sharla said. “I just add some bright colored accents and we’re good.”
Standout features of the home include the vaulted great room with double-sided stone fireplace, and a first floor master suite with walk-in closet and private access to the hot tub on the deck. The master bath includes a unique river pebble and tile walk-in shower, oversized tub, double vanities, and heated flooring. The kitchen was recently updated with granite countertops, island, gourmet stainless appliances and a walk-in pantry.
Upstairs a spacious loft connects the home office with two large bedrooms that feature walk-in closets and a Jack and Jill bathroom. The basement, accessible by an outside door, has an exercise room and storage space. The lower side of the sloped property is bordered by a dry-laid rock fence along Hines Creek.
For now, the family is off to “Breakfast with Santa” at the community clubhouse with kids in tow.
“You don’t have to be a country club member to hang out or eat and enjoy the benefits,” Quinn said. “The homeowner’s association is very much intertwined with the club.”
“I’m really sad to leave here,” Sharla said. “If we could pick it all up and move it, we would.”
This week’s feature home is listed with Meredith Lane of The Lane Team at Keller Williams Bluegrass Realty.
