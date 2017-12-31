Eclectic ranch on Winchester Road balances country comfort with urban convenience

She wanted to build close to town. He wanted out in the country. They compromised on a two acre lot just outside of Man-O-War on Winchester Road.
The eclectic ranch completed in April 2017 is the sixth home Doug and Patti Keeling have shared in their 24 years together.
“One of our previous homes was in the country, and I hated the drive,” Patti said. “So my first question about this spot was ‘How far is it from Starbucks?’ Starbucks equals civilization to me.”
It turns out that three miles to gourmet coffee was within acceptable limits for Patti, and the rural setting appealed to Doug, who grew up on a farm in Woodford County.
“I always wanted to go back to the farm,” Doug said, pointing to a neighbor’s cows grazing across the road. “Now I’ve got the farm right here, but I don’t have to get up and feed them every morning. This place is the best of both worlds for both of us.”
The home was conceived and constructed by Doug’s company, Keeling Classic Homes.
“It’s mostly modern contemporary with some rustic,” Doug said. Possibilities started opening up when Patti got a line on a stash of reclaimed barn wood out of Wolfe County.
CONVENIENCE AND COMFORT
The Keelings had plenty of ideas about what they wanted to build at 3713 Winchester Road. They wanted single floor living because they hope to stay in the house forever.
“It’s just the two of us, so we didn’t need a lot of bedrooms,” said Patti, who works in accounting for the federal government and helps out at Keeling Homes. “But I’m one of six kids, so when we have my immediate family over for Christmas, we need lots of entertainment space for the nieces, nephews and all. Now we have somewhere to fit everybody.”
Other regular guests include Patti’s Bunco gang, who appreciate the spacious eat-in kitchen and oversized island.
They also needed space for Duke, Chance, Carlie and Jack, their Shetland Sheep dogs (who are named after classic western movie characters.)
“We wanted somewhere for the Shelties to be able to run,” Patti said. “We have a dog door and a fenced yard, so we don’t have to worry if we don’t make it home or if we’re late coming home.”
Because of the dogs, the Keelings chose hardwood flooring throughout. “It’s just easier with no carpet.” The hand-scraped birch floors are a nice complement to the barn wood accents.
The barn wood shows up in the fireplace mantel of the great room as well as shelving and framed ceiling insets.
A LIFETIME OF EXPERIENCE
Doug lovingly poured his 51 years of construction and design experience into the 2575 square foot, two bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home.
The front façade boldly integrates stone, brick, plank siding, and staggered shake siding along with rustic wood shutters.
Doug included favorite elements from past projects like the double see through fireplace, pocket doors and wainscoting in the office, built-in shelving in the den, and the huge walk-in closet in the master suite.
“I’ve been doing it since I was about 13 years old,” Doug said. “I pretty much started from the ground up. I started out packing shingles on roofs and digging footers. Then I moved up to framing and remodel work.”
Doug is recognized for his trim work and furniture building.
“It got cold one winter, and I went inside and never came back out,” Doug said. He started Keeling Classic Homes in about 2000. The team includes Ed Sarfo of Commonwealth Real Estate.
“We’ve probably built 70 houses in the last 17 years,” Doug said. “I design most of our houses.”
Outside, the 40 foot x 50 foot detached workshop is a fully-stocked refuge.
“I’ve got a couch, table, chairs, TV, stereo, refrigerator and bath,” Doug said. “This is where I go when she runs me out.”
