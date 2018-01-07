Paris home a peaceful country haven

After living in town for many years, Pauline Bundy wanted to get back to her roots.
She and her ex-husband lived in a home they built in the Waterford subdivision in Lexington. The two grew up in the country of Eastern Kentucky, so they decided to find a piece of property and build again.
Pauline said her husband called her at work one day about 15 years ago about some land in Paris. She drove to Bethlehem Road that evening, and after seeing the 20-acre lot covered in bur oak trees, she fell in love.
“These huge, old trees, they’re just beautiful,” she said. “I knew this is where we wanted to build.”
Never miss a local story.
Though Pauline had a custom builder for her home in Waterford, she subcontracted out their new home and did much of the work herself.
“I put a lot of sweat and tears into it, with my brother and I doing a lot of the work,” she said. “Hanging the doors, the tiling, the trim. We put a lot of time in it, personal time. It was definitely a labor of love.”
The home was originally supposed to be about 2,300 square feet, but the house plan continued to grow to accommodate the family’s needs. They lived in a mobile home on the property for about six years while building, and it was finished as a 5,103-square-foot home.
“As the framers were doing their work, we ended up with a lot of extra space in the attic area. We decided we could make that into a big bedroom and bathroom with a huge walk-in closet. We started the basement and weren’t going to finish it. We added the upstairs. It just kept growing as we built it,” she said. “I have sisters and they have families, and we wanted a place the whole family could come to and wanted it to be open and welcoming when everyone came into town.”
One of the first eye-catching features of the home is also a convenience factor: the big, beautiful wooden double front doors. In other houses, she said, furniture is so difficult to move in and out, but with the double front doors (and double doors on the basement), moving things in, including the huge granite slab for their kitchen counter, was much easier.
The home has an open concept with a rock fireplace in the living room that stretches to the ceiling, lots of neutral tones, and plenty of space for large gatherings. Pauline said her favorite room of the house is the master suite.
“(It’s my favorite) simply because it has the barrel ceiling, and it’s open. When we lived in the mobile home, we had two little tiny closets in the bedroom. When we were building the house, we definitely wanted a nice-sized walk-in closet. It was supposed to have been (another) bedroom, but we switched and made it into a walk-in closet.”
Aside from the master suite, Pauline said her favorite part of the home overall is the incredible views.
“The views are absolutely breathtaking, especially at night when the sun is going down. It’s just unbelievable at times with the sun setting,” she said.
Another astounding feature: that finished basement. Designed as a man cave, the basement is a University of Kentucky fan sanctuary with lots of memorabilia and royal blue tiling on the bar. With a rock fireplace, two pool tables and other games, Pauline said they’ve hosted many gatherings with family and friends, especially in the theater area to watch UK games.
“Just having a place for the whole family to come to (is what we wanted), a place in the country where it’s so peaceful and quiet. Having my family come here and spend time with us (is what’s made this house a home),” she said.
This week’s feature home is listed with Kassie Bennett and co-listed with Dawn Severt of Keller Williams Bluegrass.
Comments