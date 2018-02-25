Quintessentially Kentucky home on ten acres with horse barn

To the casual passerby, the home at 2100 Jacks Creek Pike is a simple three bedroom ranch. Current owner Margot Avedision was attracted to the “quintessentially Kentucky” fieldstone facade when she found it in 2004.
“I thought I could make this a very sophisticated charming ranch house,” Ms. Avedision said. “Something that would be timeless, not only in appearance, but the practicality too. Who wants to be going up 20 flights of stairs as you get older?”
There was no interest in owning one of the large modern homes that are defining the suburbs. When an architect friend mentioned that smaller homes are the future, it stuck with her.
“The front is the only thing original to the house,” said Ms. Avedision. “I basically took it, gutted it and redid the whole thing.”
The surrounding ten acres of rolling pasture and horse barn helped seal the deal for Ms. Avedision, a retired investment maker and longtime horse enthusiast.
“It’s a small house, but it packs a punch,” said Ms. Avedision. “When you see it from the road, you think it’s just a cute stone ranch built in the 70s, but then you walk in and its wow.”
EUROPEAN SENSIBILITY
The one of a kind home has been reimagined with a European sensibility owing to Ms. Avedision’s love of interior design and attention to detail. Lexington architect Jack Stewart was enlisted to do some of the heavy lifting, particularly working on structural issues and an addition on the back of the house.
“Jack helped me open it up and make it not look like a ranch house anymore,” Ms. Avedision said. “He gave it a great flow. We were able to increase the size of the rooms.”
Today the foyer, great room, kitchen and dining room are seamlessly integrated into a space that’s great for entertaining. Luxury finishes, architectural details and marble abound.
The kitchen features high end appliances, handmade tile, a second sink and a breakfast bar. Generous counter space and cabinet space are augmented by a pantry. Skylights infuse the room with light, creating a cheerful space to work in.
Fireplaces in the spacious master suite – one in the bedroom, one in the bath – create a cozy space to relax. French doors lead to a back patio, one of Ms. Avedision favorite spots.
“The way the house is situated you get perfect sunrises and sunsets,” Ms. Avedision said. When the leaves are down, the view from the patio takes in a view of the foothills of Madison County. The Jacks Creek property is purportedly the second highest point in Fayette County.
The finished basement is like a second home with a full kitchen, living room, bedroom, ensuite bath, and private entrance. The space would be appropriate for a live-in nanny or grandparent.
ROLLING PASTURES
Before taking possession of the property, Ms. Avedision took care to ensure that the land was horse friendly. A soil test revealed the kind of nutrient rich, loamy soil that she was hoping for.
“It has a great roll to it, a gentle roll,” Ms. Avedision said. “I re-fenced everything, so it’s basically like a huge five-acre pasture in the back. A great place to work your horse on.” The 32 foot x 60 foot barn has seven stalls with mats.
A well-planned landscape of rhododendron, azalea, peonies, forsythia, nine bark, lilac and other flowering trees brings a panoply of color extending through the growing season.
The blue hues and avian theme of the entrance gate hint at the farm name – Robin Hill. The stone and steel structure was designed by Ms. Avedision and built by Kentucky Ornamental and a stone mason.
This week’s feature home is listed with Suzanne Elliott of Berkshire Hathaway de Movellan.
