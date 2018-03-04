The Coleman House is an 1879 Queen Anne Victorian with lasting charm

This 1879 Victorian stands proudly with a collection of vintage homes on North College Street in Harrodsburg, Kentucky’s oldest town. The 6 bedroom, 4 bath, 6,000 square foot home currently houses the Coleman House Bed & Breakfast.
The ornate chestnut floors of the grand foyer extend to the left into a sitting room with wood-carved fireplace, one of seven in the home. To the right, the decorative twin archways of the living room are attributed to famed Kentucky cabinetmaker Matthew P. Lowery.
High ceilings and many period details remain such as pocket doors, bullseye rosettes and fluted door casings. A formal dining room, a den which could be a bedroom, a full bath, and the kitchen round out the first floor.
The modern kitchen occupies space that was once a side porch. Standout features include custom built bead board cabinets, double-oven, and tongue-and-groove flooring reclaimed from a Lexington tobacco warehouse.
The second level, accessible via front or rear staircases, has four bedrooms, three baths and a laundry room.
COMING FULL CIRCLE
Things have come full circle for owners Jack and Cala Coleman who have enjoyed 362 North College Street since 2007. For the last three years they have operated the Coleman House Bed & Breakfast.
From 1912 until 1952, Jack’s great-grandfather Clell Coleman and grandmother Lulie owned the home and raised ten children. Clell was known for operating a local flour mill and lumber yard, as well as holding the offices of Mercer County Sheriff, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, and State Auditor.
Jack has followed in his grandfather’s political footsteps with 14 years serving as 55th District State Representative and currently as a Harrodsburg City Commissioner.
The house was renovated in 1993 when it first became a bed and breakfast and again in 2007 when Jack and Cala moved in with their children. They were delighted to discover hardwood floors under carpet on most of the second floor.
Jack and Cala have embraced and adapted to the bed and breakfast lifestyle.
“You meet wonderful people,” Cala said. “We didn’t realize there’s a bed and breakfast subculture out there, a whole group of people that never stay in hotels.”
“We work really well with the Beaumont Inn and Shaker Village,” Jack said. “We send people there, they send people here.” They have also cultivated relationships with local industry such as Corning and Hitachi, and frequently welcome Center College parents.
FINDING SERENITY
The carriage house in the back, a studio apartment above a two car garage, also known as the Serenity House, is one of the most popular guest quarters.
One of Jack and Cala’s most ambitious projects was renovating the third floor, which had previously been used as storage space. After removing sixty years of debris and grime, a series of graceful arched windows and handsome poplar flooring were revealed.
The first class entertainment space is styled after a western saloon, compliments of family furnishings and artifacts handed down from the Utah farm of Cala’s cowboy grandfather. Features include a bar, sink, icemaker, dishwasher, Kegerator and gas log fireplace.
It’s a favorite spot for bourbon tastings, holiday parties or just kicking back. The third floor also has two bedrooms.
With children raised and moved out of the big house, Jack and Cala are reassessing their future.
“We’re coming into a different season in our lives, we want to downsize,” Cala said. “It’s been an honor to live in the family home,” Cala said. “I think a hundred years from now this house will still be standing and going strong.”
This week’s feature home is listed with Donna Kirk of United Real Estate.
