Greenwich Hall Farm retains much of its original 1888 charm

A small neatly-lettered sign at the entrance announces Greenwich Hall Farm.
The 1888 Victorian-style farmhouse with Italianate elements has high ceilings and spacious rooms, as well as oversize windows, hardwood floors and rich wood details throughout its 3,100 square feet of living space.
The four bedroom, two bath home sits on 10 acres just north of Lexington at 5401 Greenwich Pike. Downtown Lexington or I-75 are a ten minute drive.
The building has been updated by the present owner with new electrical, plumbing, HVAC and insulation. A new roof and siding were installed within the last five years.
Restored millwork is the house’s calling card beginning in the foyer where a red cedar trimmed staircase gracefully winds to the second floor. Ornate cedar door casings, baseboards and window trim are found throughout the main level in the sitting room, dining room and living room.
Period pewter doorknobs and hinges have been retained, as have the original heart pine floors throughout. Five fireplaces, each with their own personality, grace the home.
“The house was not in great shape when we found it,” said homeowner Jayne Galpin. “All of the doors and windows were painted over in iridescent yellow.” Mercifully, the staircase had not been painted.
“The main thing that sold us on the house is the views,” said Ms. Galpin, an art dealer who was born in Australia. “Especially from the formal sitting room with the blinds up on a Sunday morning in winter with a cup of coffee.”
RELAXING IN THE LADIES’ GARDEN
The property is reasonably secluded with farmland surrounding all sides. Vestiges of life from 100 years ago dot the 10 acre landscape – a springhouse, a circular icehouse and a ladies’ garden.
The old rock springhouse has been a favorite exploring spot for Ms. Galpin’s granddaughter where some arrowheads have been found. In springtime, there’s a patch of delicious watercress along the stream bank according to Ms. Galpin.
The ladies’ garden was where you could often find the late Richard Galpin, the well-known bloodstock agent who ran Newmarket International, relaxing in a hammock.
“When he came here he could get away from the world and the pressure and feel completely at ease and at home,” Ms. Galpin said. “He just loved getting out in the garden on Sunday afternoon and he puttered around and planted some roses and things.”
The six stall barn, three paddocks and two holding paddocks were sometimes used for Mr. Galpin’s thoroughbred business. A detached two-car modern garage is near the house.
YEARS OF MEMORIES
The upstairs space contains the master bedroom with an adjacent full bath, as well as two additional bedrooms. A back staircase leads down to the back porch.
Ms. Galpin envisions the next owners of the home adding a new back porch. “What it needs is a big four season room to square up the back of the house,” Ms. Gilpin said. “Our plan was always to knock off the existing porch and put a nice sun room.”
“It’s all very well and good having a fancy house,” Ms. Gilpin said. “But I’ve never meant this place to be over-the-top glamorous. One of the things that’s good about it, is that it’s quite livable.”
Ms. Galpin says it’s time for her to move on, years of memories notwithstanding.
“First, it’s a big house for just me, and lately I’m not using the stairs because of my knees,” said Ms. Galpin, who has relocated one of the upstairs bedrooms to the downstairs sitting room. “So there’s not much point of living here for me.”
“And secondly, most of my life has been filled with travel and I want to pick up where I left off.” Ms. Galpin said. “My life now is about experiences, it’s not about stuff.”
This week’s feature home is listed with Pam Stilz of Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty.
