Andover Hills home captivates with simple elegance, seamless flow

Elegance and ease are the defining themes at 582 Gingermill Lane.
“What I love so much about this home is it’s easy,” says owner Jeri Isbell, who has turned the grand 4,000-plus-square-foot home in Andover Hills into her personal haven. “The flow is just easy, and it’s very comfortable.”
A welcoming two-story foyer, gorgeous hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and a cozy living space just beyond the entry greet guests upon arrival. To the right, a sizable office with ruby walls and ceiling and wondrous natural light is just right for getting down to business.
“I needed my own little sanctuary,” Isbell says of the home she purchased in 2005 and has transformed throughout. Remodeled bars and bathrooms; new doors, windows, lighting and carpet; and exquisite exterior brickwork and expanded outdoor spaces are just some of the updates to the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home.
AN ENTERTAINING ESCAPE
Move a little deeper into the home and Isbell’s favorite space awaits: an immense gourmet kitchen with adjoining hearth room. “This is where I spend all of my time,” she says.
“This space accommodates family living – cooking dinner, homework, entertaining,” she says. The kitchen features plentiful cabinetry and counter space, gas range and double oven with a warming drawer.
“This is a party house, as you can tell,” Isbell says, describing the seamless flow from indoors to outdoors, as patio doors lead from the kitchen to a beautifully designed and landscaped outdoor space.
Isbell collaborated with Rob VanLandingham of Ultimate Lawn & Landscape on the design of the exterior spaces. Descending from the home’s original porch is a large circular patio with fire pit and enviable views of vast greenspace. Along a slope, a peaceful water feature surrounded by rocks offers the tranquil sounds of water recirculating between two ponds.
As a retired Lexmark executive, former board chair of Commerce Lexington and active community member, Isbell has done her share of entertaining. The fluid space has created the perfect backdrop for annual Derby parties and other events. “The grill is going, the food is flowing,” she says, describing the atmosphere.
AN UPSTAIRS RETREAT
Upstairs you’ll find one of Isbell’s other loves – the heated tile floor in the roomy master bath. “It’s so decadent,” she says with a laugh. In 2014, she took all the bathrooms down to studs and re-envisioned them with help from Samantha Manning at Creative Kitchen & Bath. A barn door provides a distinct design touch at the entry to the bathroom.
The creature comforts continue in the sprawling master bedroom, where a remodeled bar with sink, hidden fridge and lots of cabinet space is just steps away from the bed. Just off the bedroom, a private balcony provides a glorious view and a place to “have your coffee in the morning and just relax.”
PERFECT FOR A FAMILY
Throughout Isbell’s home, the importance of family shines through.
“My family is everything to me,” Isbell says. “My family photos are everywhere.” Portraits from Walden’s Photography capture her three children – now 24, 28 and 32 – at various stages.
Isbell’s youngest was 12 when she bought the home. The comfortable basement was an ideal escape for the teen years. “This is where he and his friends played all their videogames, slept on the couches and just hung out.”
With great neighbors, abundant greenspace, and lots of outdoor activity, Isbell says, “it’s really a perfect house for a family.”
Convenience is another perk. “What I have come to love is the access to everything,” including stores, groceries, the Whitaker Family YMCA, I-75 and Man o’ War.
With children grown and retirement to enjoy, Isbell is sad to leave her sanctuary behind as she looks to split her time between Naples, Fla., and Lake Norman, N.C., near her grandkids.
“I’m going to miss being able to sit at my kitchen table. I can look right out the back of my house and see … all that beautiful greenspace around my home.”
This week’s feature home is listed with Paul Chartier of Keller Williams Bluegrass Realty. Open house is from 2 to 4 p.m. today.
