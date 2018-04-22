Builder’s home stands the test of time

When you’re Jimmy Nash and you’ve built 800 houses over the course of 25 years, you know what’s likely to sell, what’s likely to sit, and why.
Inspired by homes he toured in Las Vegas at a home builders’ expo, his residence at 3135 Brighton Place could pass for new construction.
“When I decided to put the home on the market, I brought my interior designer in, and we walked the home,” recalls Nash, one of Lexington’s most prominent and successful builders in the luxury home market. “I asked her what she’d change, and she said, “Nothing.’”
White-glove clean, the 3,600-square-foot main floor has features and finishes that continue to stand the test of time. It has what today’s buyer expects: travertine marble floors, coffered ceilings, decadent crown moulding, geo-thermal heating and cooling, and top-of-the-line kitchen appliances.
Nash decided to lighten things up because, as he said, “Everything was really dark, even the trim. Since we were painting anyway, we decided to go with lighter, neutral colors. We revitalized it.”
Set on three lots that extend to the five-acre lake, the house is designed to make the most of its proximity to the water and golf course. The lake’s actually a retention basin that captures and recirculates storm water runoff. The fishing’s good there, according to Nash.
Not to be outdone by the scenery in back, the home’s entry also dazzles. The cast stone entrance and arched mahogany front doors open to a two-story foyer. Four pairs of thick brick columns form an arched loggia that supports the second-floor catwalk.
“The shape of the bricks is so odd. There are finger prints and knife prints all over them,” Nash says. Imperfections in the brick and sloppy mortar joints evoke the Olde World look favored by fans of Country French architecture. “The columns have a lot of character. We use that same mortar joint in 80 percent of the homes we build,” he added.
A few feet away, light spills through the domed ceiling of a turret onto the curved marble staircase. “The wrought iron people brought the handrail out here probably 20 times. They’d bend on it a little then take it back to the shop,” Nash says. “It’s not something we do every day.”
In the owners suite, thick white beams in the coffered ceiling and 17-inch crown moulding look cool and crisp against pale blue walls. Heated travertine floors, a jetted tub, and a walk-around tile shower make the bathroom look and feel like a high-end spa.
Whether cooking for two or for 20, the large, open kitchen delivers. Custom cabinetry with inset doors and drawers provide oodles of storage. The glazed ivory finish contrasts with the chestnut brown cabinetry that houses the Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer. Darker cabinetry wraps the base of the food prep island and matches the countertop on the second island. The mellow tones of the copper range hood pulls everything together.
A Habersham entertainment center, gas fireplace, and comfy seating make the adjacent hearth room everyone’s favorite place to kick back and relax. A second Habersham built-in on the second floor functions as a desk. In addition to three bedrooms and two bathrooms, there’s a cute “pocket” laundry room with stacking washer and dryer and a second staircase to the main floor.
Nash installed a golf simulator in the unfinished basement. Until the closure of Andover Golf and Country Club last spring, you could tee off from the other side of the lake to the green for the second hole, a short stroll from Nash’s basement. The fate of the golf course remains up in the air. The Alliance of Andover Homeowner Associations has recently made an effort to preserve it and prevent it from being developed.
“I’d like for it to remain a golf course,” Nash said. “But no matter what happens, nothing changes the fact that the three lots this house sits on extend to the water. That will never change.”
This week’s feature home is listed with Jenn Pullins of Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty.
