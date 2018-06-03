Westmoreland ranch reflects beauty and Southwest tradition

The rugged romance of this contemporary hacienda in the Westmoreland subdivision called out to a couple of native Californians when they were looking to settle in Lexington.
Exposed wood beams, architectural archways, hand-painted tile, and warm earthy tones lend a Spanish-revival feel commonly found in the Golden State, yet no-so-common in the Bluegrass.
“My husband and I are both born and raised in California, so when we saw this house in Kentucky, we felt immediately at home,” said current homeowner Micah Marshall about the property at 2673 Sussex Drive.
“After a long day of house hunting, I walked right in, sat right down and said ‘I’m home. That was 18 years ago, and we’ve felt that way ever since.” echoes husband Robert Marshall, a Professor in the Division of Communication Sciences and Disorders in the College of Health Sciences at the University of Kentucky
Westmoreland is a leafy enclave located between two Kentucky icons: Keeneland and the Versailles castle.
“After a day of work, I can look forward to driving into the lush green of the neighborhood and feel my stress level going down,” said Dr. Marshall. “People out here really take care of their yards and make an effort to keep it up.”
WESTMORELAND PRIDE
The Marshalls praise the neighborhood homeowner’s association, an organization with non-mandatory membership, that takes care of common greenspaces and organizes an annual yard sale and annual picnic.
“I like the general ambiance of the neighborhood,” said Dr. Marshall. “There are no trappings of the city life. There’s not a lot of junk on the street, everybody parks their car in their garage, the lots are big and there’s a lot of space. And there’s no street lights.”
“You can see the meteor showers,” said Mrs. Marshall. “You can see the space station when it comes through.”
The low-profile 3,034 square foot ranch home has four bedrooms and three full baths. The modern kitchen features Corian counter tops, double oven, and warm cherry wood cabinetry. The home includes updated HVAC with two independent zones as well as two water heaters.
Outside, a salt water pool offers more opportunities for rest and relaxation. Mrs. Marshall motions to a peaceful nook just outside the master suite.
“This is my own little corner where I can come and contemplate and listen to the water or watch the fireflies,” she said. “I love having a bedroom with access to the outdoors.”
KEEPING IT FUN
Visitors to the home are treated with a healthy dose of Mrs. Marshall’s original artwork – large canvases with bright colors and whimsical themes, sometimes featuring family members. “When people come to visit, they really enjoy the house, because it’s fun,” said Mrs. Marshall.
A hand-painted medallion in the ceiling over the formal dining room table and the suede-paint finish on the walls of the spacious front living room are further examples of Mrs. Marshall’s handiwork.
A previous owner adapted the home to make it largely ADA compliant. “You can roll right into the showers and get under cabinets in the bathroom,” said Mrs. Marshall, adding that they have thankfully not needed to take advantage of that themselves.
There are no plans to leave the Lexington area, but the Marshalls have decided to downsize. “We felt that this was time for us to make a move, while we have some flexibility before we’re in a have-to situation,” Dr. Marshall said.
Their children and 11 grandchildren are spread out over the western states of Wyoming, Oregon, and California, so sometime in the future they may hear the call of their native state.
This week’s feature home is listed with Doreen Taylor of Berkshire Hathaway de Movellan Realtors.
Comments