Lexington builder adjusts model house to accommodate buyer’s needs

It wasn’t the house’s beauty at 1988 General Warfield Way, or the charming neighborhood that led Donna Jones to move in. It was the willingness of the home’s builder, Jimmy Nash, to accommodate what she needed in a home.
“When I walked through the door, I thought, ‘This is a beautiful home, but it’s not handicapped accessible,’” Jones said. “Two of Jimmy’s agents were here, and they told me Jimmy would be here soon, to just talk to him. He came in and said, ‘Walk me through the house. Show me the problem areas. Let’s work this out.’ He changed so much.”
The house was Nash’s model home, and he made the changes that would allow Jones, who has limited mobility, to live with much more ease. He removed the front steps to the give the home direct access to the road. He installed ramps on the back deck and removed the door from the toilet room in the master suite and widened its doorway.
“Jimmy made the difference,” she said.
Coming from a family in the Thoroughbred industry, Jones grew up on a horse farm in Lexington and owns a home in Washington D.C. When she moved back to Lexington in 2015 and was on the hunt for a new house, she looked for things like amenities and access to banks and super markets. Her family asked her one evening around the dinner table if she’d seen the homes in the Patchen Wilkes development.
“I moved from a colonial house with columns so big, I couldn’t wrap my arms around them,” she said. “When I saw these columns (on the front of the house), that struck a personal note for me.”
The house’s stacked porch and deck are reminiscent of a picturesque southern-style home.
“Jimmy was looking for a certain aesthetic, like the grand houses in Charleston. The first thing I noticed when I walked in was that it let in a lot of light. I absolutely love the lighting and the big windows,” she said.
On the first floor is a living area to the right, a white marble fireplace and tall bookshelves that give the room a cozy feel in an open concept. Scraped birch hardwood floors lead to a formal dining room and a large kitchen, painted in a light, fresh shade with light-colored cabinets, stainless steel appliances and white and black-speckled granite countertops that spill over onto the kitchen table. A bouquet of green hydrangeas and orange gerbera daisies on the table compliment four orange chairs.
“My mother said, ‘I know you. This will be your hangout,’” she said over the kitchen table. “And I do. I start my mornings here, I do my paperwork here. It’s interesting for a woman who refuses to cook.”
Jones’ décor is a combination of her modern tastes and her mother’s antiques. Some of the wall hangings evoke memories, like framed vintage recipes in her kitchen or photographs of family horses in the upstairs hallway.
She favors the first-floor master suite, something she said is a rarity in Lexington homes.
“It’s humongous,” she said. “I feel like you can put five people in here (to live). I didn’t see this in the other homes I looked at.”
The large, adjoining bathroom houses a bright orange toilet room with a unique, crystal-ball light fixture, and a double vanity that Jones said works perfectly for when her mother visits. Her walk-in closet has shelves, deep drawers and is filled with great shoes and fascinators.
In addition to the shaded back porch area where she shares coffee with her roommate and hellos with passersby, Jones said she believes her home’s location is its shining quality.
“This is a home to entertain in, has amenities, high-end details, an alarm system and built by Jimmy Nash, so you live in a quality home, and what they say in real estate, ‘location, location, location,’ you got it here. Something so nice about this place is that it’s a very small community, and to me, that made all the difference.”
