UK players delight elementary students with dunks

The Lyric has begun a luncheon arts series that will feature live music and a catered meal for only $15 every other Wednesday this fall. Plus, we will be at Locals' on Thursday for Dining Out for Life and we sample pumpkin spiced stuff.
A replica of the original neon sign for the Chevy Chase Inn was installed. New owners Kevin Heathcoat, Will Pieratt of Bourbon and Toulouse and jewelry store owner Bill Farmer Jr. along with Kickstarter help had Ruggles recreate and install the sign.
The LexGo Eat team gets a look at Grillfish, the new high-end steak and seafood restaurant from the team behind Portofino in Lexington and Serafini in Frankfort. Plus, we discuss the upcoming Kentucky State BBQ Festival in Danville, Jefferson Street Soiree, and the Kentucky Bourbon Festival.