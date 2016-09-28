Democrats call on Bevin to release K-12 funds

Rep. Rick Rand calls on Gov. Bevin to release $4.6 million in K-12 funds to make up for a shortfall in SEEK funding.
Dan Desrochers ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

Latest News

Drone footage of 370-foot-tower imploding

American Electric Power imploded a giant cooling tower at its Big Sandy power plant in Lawrence County on Sept. 24, 2016. Kentucky Power, a unit of American Electric Power, shut down this unit in May 2015 to comply with federal emissions rules.

Latest News

New video scoreboard for Rupp

A massive center-hung scoreboard with LED screens on all sides was being installed at Rupp Arena to replace Big Bertha. The scoreboard, along with a new speaker system, fresh blue paint on ductwork, a rail system for modern concert rigging and a new TV camera balcony, are part of a $15 million renovation.

Latest News

Lexington first responders train for chemical disaster

Lexington first responders held an annual exercise as part of a ten-county Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP) activity to simulate an accident involving chemical agents stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot. Students from f Eastside Technical Center serves as the simulated victims.

Editor's Choice Videos