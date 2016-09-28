Democrats call on Bevin to release K-12 funds

American Electric Power imploded a giant cooling tower at its Big Sandy power plant in Lawrence County on Sept. 24, 2016. Kentucky Power, a unit of American Electric Power, shut down this unit in May 2015 to comply with federal emissions rules.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi visited Maxwell Spanish Immersion Elementary for a morning assembly in the gymnasium to talk to students. The 2014 Nobel winner also sang with the students and answered their questions on a variety of topics.
A massive center-hung scoreboard with LED screens on all sides was being installed at Rupp Arena to replace Big Bertha. The scoreboard, along with a new speaker system, fresh blue paint on ductwork, a rail system for modern concert rigging and a new TV camera balcony, are part of a $15 million renovation.
Attorney General Andy Beshear spoke about the Kentucky Supreme Court's ruling on Sept. 22, 2016, that Gov. Matt Bevin exceeded his authority when making mid-year budget cuts to state universities without legislative approval.
Lexington first responders held an annual exercise as part of a ten-county Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP) activity to simulate an accident involving chemical agents stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot. Students from f Eastside Technical Center serves as the simulated victims.
U.S. Attorney Kerry B. Harvey speaks in Lexington, Ky., on Sept. 20, 2016, about a group of family members of drug overdose victims who share their experiences to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.