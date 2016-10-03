Meet the Cats: Edrice 'Bam' Adebayo

The Kentucky Horse Park and the Lexington Mounted Police Unit hosted the 32nd Annual Mounted Police Colloquium at the Kentucky Horse Park. The weeklong event concluded Friday with an obstacle course. About 80 officers and their horses from the United States and Canada competed in the timed obstacle course.
Authorities need to go after dealers who provide drugs to overdose victims, said Jennifer Powell who spoke Friday when Lexington announced its partnership with the federal government to beef up resources in pursuit of heroin and fentanyl dealers.
Kentucky basketball fans raced to put down tents outside Memorial Coliseum at 5am Wednesday. Campers plan to wait in line for the Friday distribution of free tickets to Big Blue Madness. Tickets will also be available online through Ticketmaster.
American Electric Power imploded a giant cooling tower at its Big Sandy power plant in Lawrence County on Sept. 24, 2016. Kentucky Power, a unit of American Electric Power, shut down this unit in May 2015 to comply with federal emissions rules.