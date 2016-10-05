'I'm truly not this bad of a person.' Man shoots girlfriend after posting apology on Facebook, police say

Police say a Scottsville man made a public apology on Facebook minutes before the mother of his infant child was shot to death.
Media outlets report 23-year-old Ethan Reid is charged with murder-domestic violence in the shooting death of 20-year-old Kaylah Hodges.
Scottsville Police Detective John Rose says officers responded to a Scottsville home at 5:24 p.m. Monday and found Hodges shot once in the back on the front porch of a mobile home she shared with Reid's mother, according to the Bowling Green Daily News. Rose says Hodges was taken to a hospital where she died.
Police found Reid, who was intoxicated, inside the home where a neighbor was sitting on him until police arrived, the Daily News reported. The couple's 7-month-old was inside but unharmed.
An apology was posted at 4:59 p.m. Monday on a Facebook account that police say belongs to Reid.
The Bowling Green Daily News reported that Reid posted, "Sorry guys. I'm truly not this bad of a person. I've been pushed to this point over of time. I'm disappointed in myself too. I could have been so much more. It's so sad. I'm a terrible person overall. Learn from my mistakes. Just know this was never my intentions. I love all of you. I'm just not meant to be happy. Ever. I'm sorry. I love you all. Xoxo- Ethan Reid."
It's unclear if Reid has an attorney.
