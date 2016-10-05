Nanny cam video shows 4-year-old being dragged, restrained

When Tiffany Fields noticed behavioral changes in her 4-year-old son, Luke, she purchased a nanny camera to find out if the boy's caretaker was behaving inappropriately. The first time Fields used the camera, she captured footage that appears to show caretaker Lillian White dragging and sitting on the boy, who has Down Syndrome, severe epilepsy and a heart condition. White has since been charged with second-degree criminal abuse.