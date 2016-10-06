West Jessamine rolls into postseason

The Kentucky Horse Park and the Lexington Mounted Police Unit hosted the 32nd Annual Mounted Police Colloquium at the Kentucky Horse Park. The weeklong event concluded Friday with an obstacle course. About 80 officers and their horses from the United States and Canada competed in the timed obstacle course.
Authorities need to go after dealers who provide drugs to overdose victims, said Jennifer Powell who spoke Friday when Lexington announced its partnership with the federal government to beef up resources in pursuit of heroin and fentanyl dealers.