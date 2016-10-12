Latest News

October 12, 2016 10:10 AM

Congressman says he would ‘consider’ backing Trump if he said he likes to rape women

By Kate Irby

This election has many people deeply entrenched in their preferred pick for president, but some people say a Texas congressman took it too far following a proposed hypothetical on Donald Trump.

Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, was speaking on MSNBC Tuesday night about the published tape of Trump talking about grabbing and kissing women without their consent. Farenthold said he wouldn’t defend Trump’s comments and he didn’t like them, but he was continuing his support for the Republican nominee.

“If a tape came out with Donald Trump saying that – if a tape came out with Donald Trump saying that, saying ‘I really like to rape women,’ you would continue to endorse him,” Chris Hayes asked Farenthold.

“That would be bad, and I would have to consider – I’d consider it,” Farenthold responded.

The situation was obviously a hypothetical, but Farenthold saying he might still back Trump if the candidate was a rapist outraged many. He soon released an apology over Twitter, saying he was “thrown off” by Hayes’ question.

