Perry Stevenson and Molly relish Madness

Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort unearthed remnants of the O.F.C. Distillery dating to 1873 while renovating a building along the Kentucky River. The site will become an archaeological exhibit for select visitors at the historic distillery.
Johnny Adams, who says his wrist injury keeps him from working, often holds a sign on busy streets in Lexington to collect money given to him by passing motorists. “If I get $10 to $15, I’m happy. I put my sign away for the rest of the day. I’m not greedy,” Adams said.
About 200 Southern Middle School eight grade students toured Locust Trace Agriscience Center on Ag Day. The students rotated through veterinary classes and labs including an animal pathology lab presented by UK with dissected animals and organs were on display. They also toured the livestock area where high schoolers were working with livestock including pigs, goats and cattle.