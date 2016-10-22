State proposes $95,000 fine for radioactive dump at landfill

State officials have reached an agreement with an eastern Kentucky disposal company that illegally dumped low-level radioactive fracking waste.
The state Energy and Environment Cabinet announced the agreement on Friday that includes a $95,000 civil penalty for Advance Disposal Services Blue Ridge Landfill in Estill County.
The proposed agreement is subject to public comment, which will be accepted until Nov. 21, The Richmond Register reported (bit.ly/2f2NMH0).
Records obtained during the state cabinet's investigation showed that 92 loads of waste was illegally brought from West Virginia to the Blue Ridge Landfill in violation of state law. The waste is classified as "technologically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive materials."
Mary Cromer with the Appalachian Citizens' Law Center, which has been advising a citizens group in Estill County, said she was not involved in the state's negotiations with Blue Ridge but had received a copy. She declined to comment until having had time to study the document and discuss it with citizens.
A notice of violation was issued to Blue Ridge in March for illegal dumping, inaccurate record keeping, failing to characterize a hazardous substance and other violations.
The proposed agreed order announced Friday does not resolve any violations that may arise from an investigation by the state's Cabinet for Family and Health Services that is looking at the source of the waste and who arranged for the importation into Kentucky, according to the statement.
Part of the fine paid by the company will go to the Estill County School District to pay for detection and mitigation of radon.
