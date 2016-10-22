Cat Walk before UK's game against Miss. St.

Hannah, a therapy dog owned by Southern Middle School counselor Robin Potter, was brought into the school so students mourning the loss of Trinity Gay could hug and pet her. Hannah, “has probably brought more joy and calmness to our situation this morning than any of us professionals can,” said Velva Reed-Barker, a crisis team coordinator.
Principal Bryne Jacobs, coach Crystal Washington and teacher Rhonda Mullins spoke about the loss of sophomore student Trinity Gay during a press conference at Lafayette High School. Trinity Gay is the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay.
Former UK player John Wall and the Washington Wizards returned to Rupp to play the Sacramento Kings with former UK players DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere. The Kings won 124-119.