Cat Walk before UK's game against Miss. St.

The UK football team was greeted by fans during the Cat Walk before playing Mississippi State at Commonwealth Stadium.
cbertram@herald-leader.com

Latest News

Therapy dog brings 'joy,' 'calmness' to grieving Lafayette

Hannah, a therapy dog owned by Southern Middle School counselor Robin Potter, was brought into the school so students mourning the loss of Trinity Gay could hug and pet her. Hannah, “has probably brought more joy and calmness to our situation this morning than any of us professionals can,” said Velva Reed-Barker, a crisis team coordinator.

Latest News

Lafayette copes with loss of Trinity Gay

Principal Bryne Jacobs, coach Crystal Washington and teacher Rhonda Mullins spoke about the loss of sophomore student Trinity Gay during a press conference at Lafayette High School. Trinity Gay is the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay.

Editor's Choice Videos