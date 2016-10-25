Sword fighting and whips entice students to the theatre

Cast members from the UK Department of Theatre and Dance’s production of "She Kills Monsters" demonstrated fight techniques on campus. Written by Qui Nguyen, "She Kills Monsters" is a story of an average young woman, who when her sister dies in a tragic accident, discovers the sibling's "Dungeons and Dragons" notebook and sets off on an extraordinary adventure into the fantasy world of RPGs (role-playing games). The show is running Oct. 27-30, at the Guignol Theatre. Some lucky students who stopped for the demonstration won a t-shirt or tickets to the show.