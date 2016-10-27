Student's emotional appeal to school board over athletics

Seventh-grade student asks Fayette school board to let her try out for swim team
Fayette County Public Schools

Latest News

Lafayette copes with loss of Trinity Gay

Principal Bryne Jacobs, coach Crystal Washington and teacher Rhonda Mullins spoke about the loss of sophomore student Trinity Gay during a press conference at Lafayette High School. Trinity Gay is the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay.

Editor's Choice Videos