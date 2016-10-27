Student's emotional appeal to school board over athletics

A Paris police officer was shot Tuesday night but was not harmed because he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Hours later, police were still trying to talk the shooter into coming out of the home where the shot was fired.
Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, Chazerae M. Taylor, 38, and D’markeo C. Taylor, 19, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay
Principal Bryne Jacobs, coach Crystal Washington and teacher Rhonda Mullins spoke about the loss of sophomore student Trinity Gay during a press conference at Lafayette High School. Trinity Gay is the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay.
Former UK player John Wall and the Washington Wizards returned to Rupp to play the Sacramento Kings with former UK players DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere. The Kings won 124-119.